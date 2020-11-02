Sophie Turner Joins HBO Max's 'The Prince'; To Voice Princess Charlotte's Character

Actor Sophie Turner has been finalised for lending voice to the character of Princess Charlotte in the American animated sitcom ‘The Prince’. The creator of the TV series, Gary Janetti, took to his Instagram handle to reveal this news about Sophie Turner being added to the cast of The Prince.

Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte

Gary Janetti, who is already a part of the cast of The Prince, recently unveiled a surprise about Sophie Turner lending her voice to the character of Princess Charlotte. This will be the next project of Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. The show is an animated sitcom that illustrates the Royal Family through the eyes of Prince George.

The story will revolve around little Prince George who makes life difficult for his family. Gary Janetti announced this news by sharing a Halloween based clip in which he introduced Princess Charlotte as Sophie Turner whose character can be seen with Prince George. In the clip, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with Louis, can be seen preparing themselves for the Halloween party dressed as the three little pigs. Later in the video, the other two come dressed differently and ruin George’s plans for Halloween.

Gary welcomed Sophie Turner in the team of The Prince through this video and all the fans were amazed by the news. They commented in the caption about 'how they cannot wait anymore for this sitcom' and stated how much they loved this clip. Take a look at some of the fans’ comments.

'The Prince' cast

The cast of The Prince include actors namely Orlando Bloom as Harry, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Gary Janetti as Prince George, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Alan Cumming as Owen, Tom Hollander as Philip and Charles, Iwan Rheon as William among others.



Sophie Turner’s TV shows

After essaying a critically-acclaimed role in the popular TV series Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner’s TV shows include Survive, Home Movie: The Princess Bride and The Thirteenth Tale. The actor has received several nominations and awards for her amazing performances in TV shows and movies. She has received maximum awards and nominations for her role in Game Of Thrones.

