'Game Of Thrones' Star Joe Thinks Fling Between Gendry & Arya Wouldn't Have Lasted Long

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular drama series on television, which was created by D. B. Weiss and David Benioff. One of the actors from the star cast of the show recently talked about his character. Joe Dempsie, the popular actor from the Game of Thrones series, recently revealed that the fling between his character and Maisie Williams’ wouldn’t have worked.

Arya Stark and Gendry's fling wouldn't have worked

According to a report by Digital Spy, Joe Dempsie openly talked about the fling between Arya Stark and Gendry in Game Of Thrones series. The actor shared that his character was “drunk on legitimacy” when Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark and Gendry had a fling. Moreover, Joe Dempsie mentioned that his character must have lost his head a bit. He added that he has always thought that as wounded as he might have been in the aftermath, as soon as Gendry had time to think about it and rationalise it, it would be pretty clear to him that the reason he loved Arya was the exact reason she could never be with him.

He later said that he knows it well that his character hasn’t been the brightest or the sharpest tool in the drawer but he feels that he is smart enough to know and is perceptive enough to know that Arya Stark and Gendry wouldn’t have worked together.

The Game of Thrones actor also shared how his character would have seen the woods for the trees in his search for Maisie Williams’ Stark warrior.

Also Read Tatiana Maslany Denies Playing She-Hulk In Marvel's Series For Disney Plus

Also Read Joshua Jackson Replaces Jamie Dornan As New 'Dr. Death' In Upcoming Drama Series

Maisie Williams is a well-known star who essayed the role of Arya Stark in the Game of Thrones series. Apart from this popular series, Maisie Williams has also been a part of a few other TV series. These include Robot Chicken, Two Weeks To Live, Doctor Who and The Secret of Crickeley Hall. On the other hand, some of Joe Dempsie's TV series include The Game Changers, Peak Practice, New Worlds, Moving On, Sweet Medicine, Doctor Who, The Fades, Accused, Deep State, Murder, This Is England ‘90, Adult Material and many more.

Also Read Game Of Thrones' Final Book May Have The Same Controversial Ending From The TV Show

Also Read 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Nikolaj Coster Waldau Calls Emilia Clarke's Rape Scene 'degrading'

Image Source- Maisie Williams and Joe Dempsie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.