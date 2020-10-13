Joshua Jackson Replaces Jamie Dornan As New 'Dr. Death' In Upcoming Drama Series

A new Dr. Death is has become a part of the Peacock series. Actor Joshua Jackson has replaced Fifty Shades of Grey fame actor Jamie Dornan as Dr. Death. This casting change was caused due to the delay in the shooting schedule because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Joshua Jackson replaces Jamie Dornan in Dr. Death

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a complete standstill. The subsequent lockdown caused a major delay in several movie premiere and production schedules. Now, this pandemic has also resulted in a major casting change in the upcoming Peacock series, Dr. Death.

According to Variety’s report, Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson has replaced actor Jamie Dornan in the series’ titular role. The report states that the Fifty Shades of Grey actor parted ways from the project since its production schedule was heavily delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Even though Jamie Dornan has left the project, the other Dr. Death cast members, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater are still part of the show.

Joshua Jackson has many critically acclaimed projects in his filmography and TV career. He became a household name with his role on the WB series Dawson’s Creek and then he went on to star in shows like When They See Us, Fringe, and The Affair. Joshua Jackson also starred alongside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in the Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere.

What is the plot of Dr. Death?

This brand new Peacock drama series is based on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch. Dr. Duntsch (Joshua Jackson) is a flourishing neurosurgeon in the Dallas Medical Community. His brilliant mind and charisma help him to grow his practice and gain fame at the same time. But everything changes when Dr. Duntsch starts performing complex spinal surgeries regularly.

These surgeries either leave the patients permanently paralysed or dead. Two fellow doctors Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin), a neurosurgeon and Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), a vascular surgeon, step out to stop Dr. Duntsch from performing his dangerous surgeries. Dr. Death will be based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

