Game Of Thrones Changed Khaleesi & Drogo's Wedding Night Scene To Assault Scene; Know Why

Game Of Thrones is one of the most popular shows watched by a global audience ever since the show first released in the year 2011 on HBO. With the amount of popularity that the show enjoyed, it was bound to be scrutinized as much as it has been over the years. Recently a book published by James Hibberd titled Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon gives several behind the scenes stories.

George Martin had not agreed to the assault scene of Khaleesi

The book has been published with HBO’s official support and Entertainment Weekly’s James Hibberd. The book has revealed that George R. R. Martin, the author of the books from which Game Of Thrones was adapted had described Daenerys’ wedding night as a gentle and tender night for her. According to a report in Business Insider, Martin asked James Hibberd in his new book:

Why did the wedding scene change from the consensual seduction scene to the brutal rape of Emilia Clarke?” We never discussed it. It made it worse, not better.”

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

In the show, the character of Daenerys evolved from an intimidated girl being married off to a barbaric looking man to becoming the queen of half the world. Reports suggest that Martin in his book had described the wedding night of the Khaleesi as one where she was seduced by Khal and not assaulted like how it has been portrayed on the show. In fact, in the book, Khal had asked permission to touch her and only when she says “yes”, the couple consummates their marriage.

Apparently, that did not bode well with the makers of the show. The reports in the media portal suggest that the makers defended their decision to show on TV that Daenerys was assaulted on her wedding night. The show directors told the author, “It didn't entirely work for us”.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

The director further pointed out that in the book, Daenerys goes back to the less consensual, rougher relationship. He also revealed that even though in the book their wedding night is consensual, later in the chapters, Drogo does not have a consensual relationship with Dany. It goes on for several days and to a point where she considers killing herself but later decides to show him how to make love in a more gentle way (like it is shown on the show). The director of the show expressed that they did not have the time to show the ups and downs of their relationship, hence made the decision to show what they did.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Promo image credits: GOT Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.