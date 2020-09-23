'Game Of Thrones' Prequel On Track For A 2022 Premiere; To Focus On House Targaryen

The president of HBO network, Casey Bloys recently confirmed that the series adaption of George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood has been scheduled for the year 2022. The show will serve as a prequel to the critically acclaimed TV series Game of Thrones and will focus on House Targaryen. The series has been titled House of the Dragon and has been in the pre-production stage, ever since its announcement in 2019.

House of the Dragon scheduled for 2022

HBO president Casey Bloys recently confirmed that the HBO original prequel of Game of Thrones is scheduled for the year 2022. According to a report by an international daily, CBR.com, Casey Bloys gave out a few details about the show in an interaction after Emmy Awards 2020, which were held on Sunday evening. He reaffirmed that the show is on track for an official 2022 premiere.

The series, House of the Dragon, is based on the book Fire & Blood which was written by George RR Martin in the year 2018, with events that connect with A Song of Ice and Fire. The book maps out stories that took place 300 years before the episodes of Game of Thrones. The entire series will be about House Targaryen who were the only people to survive the Doom of Valyria.

There have been various rumours and speculations about the cast line up of the HBO show, House of the Dragon. According to CBR.com, the team had been looking for an artist to play the character Daemon Targaryen who is a pivotal part of the story. Previously, they had also been looking for two female actors to play the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, in the HBO show. The makers are yet to reveal official details about the cast line-up and fans seem to be hungry for more.

In the year 2019, the official Twitter handle of Game of Thrones had put up a few details about the crew members of House of the Dragon. They revealed that the show will be co-created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal, while the direction will be carried forward by Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal. The announcement had triggered quite some excitement amid the Game of Thrones fans who have been eagerly waiting for a prequel or sequel series. Have a look at the announcement tweet By GoT page here:

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO.



The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

Image Courtesy: Game of Thrones Twitter

