'Gandii Baat' Season 5 Cast: A List Of Actors In Different Episodes

Gandii Baat released its 5th season last week on October 8, 2020. The show has received widespread acclaim and appreciation over the years. Here are the actors you will see in the new season of the show.

Gandii Baat Season 5 cast

The first four seasons of Gandii Baat have got some rave reviews and kept their audiences hooked to the screen. The show is created and directed by Sachin Mohite and is an ALTBalaji Original, also available for streaming on Zee5. The show's tagline is Urban Stories from Rural India and every episode showcases a new story. The plots revolve around erotic stories from the villages of India. The cast has made the show a treat to watch in all the previous seasons with their amazing performances on-screen. Check out the cast of the show in various episodes of this season:

Episode 1

The first episode of the season explores the realities of companionship, love, trust, and lust with Lakshya Handa as Chandan, Raz Rehman Ali as Monty, Mohit Gautam as Dinesh, Guru Haryani as Ranjeet, Satakshi Shorya as Neeli and Mamta Bajaj as Manju. Aalya Singh, Neelam Bhanushali, Shivam Khajuria, and Parichay Sharma star in other supporting roles.

Episode 2

The second episode of the series is called Game of Love and focuses on the different facets of sexuality. The cast includes Amika Shail as Priyanka, Farman Haider as Santosh, Pooja Dey as Nandini. The supporting cast of the episode includes Annu Dayala and Aditya Shukla.

Episode 3

The third episodes talk about teenagers and how channeling their emotions correctly can help them understand their desires better. The cast of this episode includes Nitin Bhatia as Manoj, Sanya Bansal as Meera, Vinayak Sinha as Kishore, and Savant Singh Premi as Vaibhav. Alka Singh, Priya Rana, Shivani Shrivastava, and Aadita Jain play the supporting roles in the episode.

Episode 4

The fourth episode sheds light on the story of Pintu and Muskaan as they deal with the various ups and downs of their relationships and talks about how emotions like jealousy can impact a relationship. The episode’s leads cast includes Sudhir Chauhan as Pintu, Pamela Mondal as Muskaan, and Ankit Bhatia as Dev. The supporting cast includes Shivangi Roy, Shaan Mishra, and Urmi Chatterjee.

