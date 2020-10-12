'Kaleen And Munna Vs Guddu And Golu': Ali Fazal Shares 'Mirzapur 2' Clip

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has been promoting the release of the upcoming Mirzapur 2. Recently, he took to social media and shared a clip featuring Kaleen and Munna vs Guddu and Golu’s video. It starts off with Tripathi Kothi in Mirzapur and concludes with the revelation of Guddu Pandit’s return. Here’s what happens in the clip of Mirzapur 2.

Ali Fazal shares Kaleen and Munna vs Guddu and Golu's video

Ali Fazal took to Instagram and shared a clip from Mirzapur 2 through his official handle on October 12, 2020, Friday. It features the title Kaleen and Munna vs Guddu and Golu. The video begins at Tripathi’s Kothi and proceeds with Munna urging to finish their enemies before they become a tumour. On the other hand, Guddu talks about snatching their power and Mirzapur. Meanwhile, Golu gets ready with her gun while saying she will not leave the enemy. The video concludes with the announcement of Guddu Pandit’s return.

In the caption accompanying his Mirzapur 2 post, Ali Fazal wrote, “koi jung nahi hai. Koi vaade nahi. Kyuki niyam nahi. Bas chand aasoon sookh ke kankad ban gaye hain..aur humko chub rahe hain ab”. Alongside the caption, the actor tagged the official pages of Mirzapur, Prime Video India, Excel Movies, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu V Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Gurmmeet Singh, Mihir Desai, and Vineet Krishna. Check out Ali Fazal’s Kaleen and Munna vs Guddu and Golu video:

Response to Kaleen and Munna vs Guddu and Golu's video

Within an hour of sharing the Instagram post, Ali Fazal garnered more than 64, 500 views, and over 221 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star expressed their excitement for the release of Mirzapur 2. Many among them wrote how they have been waiting for October 23 to arrive, when the series would premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, various people dropped a series of emoticons like hearts, heart-eyed emoticons, bomb, sparkle, and thumbs up, to name a few. Check out some of the response to Ali Fazal’s Instagram post:

