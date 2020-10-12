Hari Singh Nalwa’s Biopic To Be Adapted Into Web-series By Prabhleen Kaur

Sikh history is replete with stories of bravery and heroism and one such hero that it honours is Hari Singh Nalwa. He was one of the most successful army generals in Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Sikh Khalsa Fauj. He joined the Sikh Army at a very young age of 13 years old. He very famously killed a tiger in hand-to-hand combat when he was just 17 years old.

The bestselling author Vanit Nalwa took almost 12 whole years in order to complete Hari Singh Nalwa’s biopic after doing some painstaking research. The biopic is considered to be the most authentic account of the great general's life. Recently, the Almighty motion picture has bought the rights of the biopic to be adapted in a web-series.

Hari Singh Nalwa’s web-series

Hari Singh Nalwa was a general in the army of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and his biopic is written by Vanit Nalwa, who is also a direct descendant of Hari Singh Nalwa. Producer Prabhleen Sandhu Kaur is extremely excited about the new adaptation and has said that it is the biggest pride for any Sikh to get an opportunity to even be a tiny part of a project on Hari Singh Nalwa Ji.

She feels that it's a huge blessing of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and her grandfather Sant Baba Jaswant Singh Ji that Vanit Nalwa gave her this fortunate opportunity to produce such a legendary chapter of the Indian History. Prabhleen Kaur mentioned that every country of the world through the medium of visual, showcases their legends and she thinks that it is time for them to go on a front foot and inform not only India but the whole world about the fact that there were Generals like Hari Singh Nalwa Saheb who never lost a single battle. In fact, it is believed that Hari Singh Nalwa’s territory was much bigger than that of Julius Caeser.

Prabhleen Sandhu Kaur further added that they plan to make both, a web-series and a feature film with this story. She's sure people will also feel proud of their history and their real superheroes. Author Vanit Nalwa has said that this is a story waiting to be told as it is the most empowering history of the nineteenth century (in the Indian subcontinent).

It was when all the regional powers were succumbing to the East India Company, a new empire was being consolidated in the North-West with the Afghan Empire to its west and the East India Company along the other frontier. It is a story of empowerment, courage, loyalty and complete dedication to the cause of the nation. Hari Singh Nalwa was the commander-in-chief of the Khalsaji (Sikh army) along the frontier with the Afghan Empire for fifteen years before he suffered fatal injuries while fighting the battle of Jamrud that was fought at the mouth of the Khyber Pass and today this region is a part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.

