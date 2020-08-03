'Gilmore Girls' Fans Accuse The Show Of Romanticizing Infidelity

Gilmore Girls, which first aired in 2000, has been experiencing a second wave of interest among fans ever since it was first added to Netflix. The revival series titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life has also captured the attention of the audience. However, recently, fans have pointed out how Gilmore Girls glamorised infidelity and cheating on one’s partner.

Fans are not okay with infidelity on Gilmore Girls

Rory was terrible to Dean. As she was with Jess and Logan too tbh. Dean cheating on his wife was also terrible. In conclusion the only good couple in Gilmore Girls was Kirk and Lulu!!! — Kale Kardashian (@Jelliclethot) July 3, 2020

Gilmore Girls was fresh and interesting for the initial seasons but it goes on to become a show glorifying cheating and breaking trust and so heavily elitist. — fawad khan bot (@nocontextfawad) June 24, 2020

I know no one else cares, but it always bugged me on Gilmore Girls that Rory acted like such a brat when Lorelai called her out for cheating with Dean. CHEATERS HAVE NO DEFENSE. Not even love! — Holly Wright🦋 (@LittleWrighter) June 12, 2020

All these cheating storylines were wrong and fandom was mad about it. Especially the Gilmore girls and one tree hill mess. https://t.co/wlPWYe3ycj — Y'all stay petty (@lyokangirl) April 27, 2020

Up late thinking about all the cheating that takes place in Gilmore Girls ........ — erp (@edenfromthelib) April 6, 2020

also, why they use cheating or pregnancy as plot twists almost every damn season of gilmore girls ???? — eri (@kryptoniansun_) October 24, 2019

Gilmore Girls is a lighthearted show but at the same time, it also looked at several heavy dynamics like a dysfunctional family, infidelity, etc. Throughout the seven seasons of the show, the plot had about six different plots on infidelity. In addition to this, Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, is often seen cheating on her partners.

Several fans even consider Rory Gilmore to be a 'serial cheater'. The character was seen cautious in life. However, when it comes to love life, Rory Gilmore was particularly indecisive. Throughout the entire run of Gilmore Girls and the revival series, Rory Gilmore has four different affairs.

On the other hand, Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, was the first to venture into cheating on Gilmore Girls. She had an affair with Christopher Hayden while she was engaged with Sherry. She then also revived her affair with Christopher just minutes after ending her engagement with Luke Danes.

Gilmore Girls was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. The show starred Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena, and Yanic Truesdale in lead roles. The original ran from 2000 to 2007. The show depicted the story of a mother and daughter who lived in a small town and explored various aspects of their lives. The team of Gilmore Girls came together for a revival mini-series in 2016. It aired on Netflix in late 2016. Gilmore Girls is considered to be one of the most popular shows on television of all time.

