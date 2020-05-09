If 'Gilmore Girls' Is Made In India, These Are The Actors Who Could Star In It

Gilmore Girls was a popular American television series. The show was based on the lives of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory Gilmore and how they battled through the trials and tribulations of life together. Lorelai and Rory was every girl's dream mother-daughter relationship.

The show also recently had a movie which was set after the series and focused on Lorelai finally finding the love of her life and getting married. If made in Bollywood, Gilmore Girls cast in India might definitely have these actors on the list:

Lorelai Gilmore-Priyanka Chopra

Lorelai Gilmore is a strong-minded independent woman who moved out of her parent's home because she did not accept their way of living. She is also known to have senses of humour and witty. Priyanka Chopra seems perfect for this role having these qualities already.

Image credit: Lauren Graham Twitter, Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Rory Gilmore- Alaya F

Rory Gilmore is the daughter of Lorelai Gilmore and is a very bright student who gets accepted into Harvard, Yale and Princeton. But she is not flawless and ends up making some serious mistakes in her life. Alaya F seems apt for the role.

Image credit: AlexisBledel Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Also Read: If 'Tiger King' Is Made In India, THESE Are The Celebrities Fans Would Want In It

Dean Forester- Rohan Mehra

Dean Forester is Rory's first love. However, he later marries a local girl and settles down with her in Star Hollow. Rohan Mehra seems perfect to play the role especially since he also bears some striking resemblance to the actor.

Image credit: Jared Padalecki Instagram, Rohan Mehra Instagram

Jess Mariano- Ishaan Khattar

Jess Mariano is a trouble-maker with a quick wit interest in studying arts and literature. However, unable to deal with his bad-boy attitude, he goes to live with her brother, Luke Danes in Star Hollow. This is where he meets Rory and becomes her love interest. It will be interesting to see Ishaan Khattar pull off this role.

Image credit: Milo Ventimiglia Instagram, Ishaan Khattar Instagram

Also Read: Ranbir As Pinkman: If 'Breaking Bad' Is Made In India, THESE Actors Should Feature In It

Paris Geller- Sara Ali Khan

Paris Geller is Rory's nemesis-turned-best friend. She also attends Yale university with Rory and has some fun time together. Known for academic excellence, Sara Ali Khan seems perfect for it.

Image credit: Liza Weil Instagram, Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sookie St. James- Sanah Kapoor

Sookie is Lorelai's best friend who has an infectious energy and is a brilliant chef. Together she and Loerali opened the Dragon-Fly Inn. Sanah Kapur might be the perfect Bollywood actor to play this role.

Image credit: Melissa McCarthy Instagram, Sanah Kapur Instagram

Also Read: If 'Modern Family' Is Made In India, THESE Are The Actors Who Could Star In It

Luke Danes- Hrithik Roshan

Luke is Jess' uncle and also owns a diner in the town. Rory and Lorelai visit the place frequently. For a while, he also dates Lorelai. Being quite handsome, Hrithik Roshan seems perfect for the role.

Image credit: Scott Patterson Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Christopher Hayden- Arjun Rampal

Christopher Hayden is Rory's biological father who is absent from her life for quite many years. He is has a suave personality, something that Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is also known to possess.

Image credit: David Scutcliffe Instagram, Arjun Rampal Instagram

Also Read: THESE Bollywood Actors Would Be Perfect For Indian Version Of TV Series 'Grey's Anatomy'

Also Read: If 'Brooklyn 99' Had An Indian Version, THESE Actors Could Be A Part Of It

Image Credit: GilmoreGirlsofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.