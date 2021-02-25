'Ginny And Georgia': Check Out The Full Cast List Of The New Netflix Show

Ginny and Georgia is a brand new drama series on Netflix. Helmed by Sarah Lampert, the show was released on February 24, and has caused quite the stir ever since. While the story of the show touched many fans, others have become curious about the show’s cast. Here’s more about the Ginny and Georgia cast.

Ginny and Georgia's Premise

Ginny & Georgia follows Ginny Miller, a 15-year-old who is somehow more mature than her 30-year-old mother, Georgia. The mother-daughter duo lives in a New England town where Georgia decided to settle down with her daughter, Ginny and son, Austin to give them a better life than what she had. Fans get to follow around the family as they settle into this new town and navigate the highs and lows of life.

Ginny and Georgia cast

According to its IMDb page, actor Brianne Howey stars as Georgia Miller while her teenage daughter Ginny is played by Antonia. Diesel La Torraca plays Austin Miller. Jennifer Robertson stars as Ellen, Ginny and Georgia's neighbour while Felix Mallard is Marcus, Ellen's teenage son. Here is a complete cast list of the show.

Cast of Ginny and Georgia

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

Antonia Gentry as Ginni Miller, Georgia's teenage daughter

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Sara Waisglass as Maxine, Ellen's teenage daughter and Ginny's friend

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Ginny and Georgia's neighbour

Felix Mallard as Marcus, Ellen's teenage son

Mason Temple as Hunter Chen

Katie Douglas as Abby

Chelsea Clark as Norah

Ginny and Georgia season 1 review

So far season of the show has been very well received as it has gotten 7.3 stars out of 10 on its IMDb page. Fans on Twitter are thrilled by the show’s storyline and characters. Here’s how some fans reacted on Twitter.

HUMBERLY PLAYING A GAY CHARACTER IN GINNY AND GEORGIA? pic.twitter.com/CoyNX1ecO1 — allisonðŸª (@rosefromsaturn) February 24, 2021

watching the ginny and georgia tv show thing and they did not make this person say "are you gay? you know gay straight.... they them"............. — T_T (@j8ngh1) February 25, 2021

YALL GO WATCH GINNY AND GEORGIA ON NETFLIX AND YES ITS GAY — lari (@sageIyn) February 24, 2021

ginny and georgia, theres a gay character maxine shes so cute — yeosang lover (@YEOC0RE) February 24, 2021

Brianne Howey from Ginny and Georgia

Brianne Howey is a 31-year-old American actor best known for her work in movies such as Time Trap (2017), The Passage (2019) and in Ginny and Georgia most recently. Howey was also featured in The Exorcist between 2016 and 2017. Some of her other movie roles are in Horrible Bosses 2 (2014), Plus One (2019) and Viral (2016).

