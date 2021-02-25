Last Updated:

'Ginny And Georgia': Check Out The Full Cast List Of The New Netflix Show

Ginny and Georgia is Netlfix's brand new comedy-drama show which was released on February 24. Here is a full Ginny and Georgia cast list.

Written By
Disha Kandpal
ginny and georgia cast

Ginny and Georgia is a brand new drama series on Netflix. Helmed by Sarah Lampert, the show was released on February 24, and has caused quite the stir ever since. While the story of the show touched many fans, others have become curious about the show’s cast. Here’s more about the Ginny and Georgia cast.

Read | Where to watch Pele documentary in India? All you need to know about new Netflix release

Ginny and Georgia's Premise

Ginny & Georgia follows Ginny Miller, a 15-year-old who is somehow more mature than her 30-year-old mother, Georgia. The mother-daughter duo lives in a New England town where Georgia decided to settle down with her daughter, Ginny and son, Austin to give them a better life than what she had. Fans get to follow around the family as they settle into this new town and navigate the highs and lows of life.

Read | Priyanka Chopra congratulates Robert Rodriguez on completing 57 days on Netflix Top 10

Ginny and Georgia cast

According to its IMDb page, actor Brianne Howey stars as Georgia Miller while her teenage daughter Ginny is played by Antonia. Diesel La Torraca plays Austin Miller. Jennifer Robertson stars as Ellen, Ginny and Georgia's neighbour while Felix Mallard is Marcus, Ellen's teenage son. Here is a complete cast list of the show.

Read | Zoe Saldana to feature in Netflix's 'The Bluff', to be directed by Frank E. Flowers

Cast of Ginny and Georgia

  • Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller
  • Antonia Gentry as Ginni Miller, Georgia's teenage daughter
  • Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller
  • Sara Waisglass as Maxine, Ellen's teenage daughter and Ginny's friend
  • Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph
  • Raymond Ablack as Joe
  • Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Ginny and Georgia's neighbour
  • Felix Mallard as Marcus, Ellen's teenage son
  • Mason Temple as Hunter Chen
  • Katie Douglas as Abby
  • Chelsea Clark as Norah

Ginny and Georgia season 1 review

So far season of the show has been very well received as it has gotten 7.3 stars out of 10 on its IMDb page. Fans on Twitter are thrilled by the show’s storyline and characters. Here’s how some fans reacted on Twitter.

Read | New on Netflix in March 2021: Complete list of titles that will debut on the OTT platform

Brianne Howey from Ginny and Georgia

Brianne Howey is a 31-year-old American actor best known for her work in movies such as Time Trap (2017), The Passage (2019) and in Ginny and Georgia most recently. Howey was also featured in The Exorcist between 2016 and 2017.  Some of her other movie roles are in Horrible Bosses 2 (2014), Plus One (2019) and Viral (2016).

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT