Ginny And Georgia Review: How Long Can The Mother-daughter Be On The Run From Their Past?

Netflix's new original series Ginny and Georgia is about a mother-daughter duo who move cities to rediscover themselves and bond better with each other. Created by Sarah Lampert, Ginny and Georgia's cast includes stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry in the lead roles, along with actors Diesel Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, and Sara Wasglass in supporting roles, amongst others. The story follows the mother and her children who settle down in a new town in England.

Ginny and Georgia review

The series follows the story and lives of Ginny and Georgia, who decide to settle down in a new town in England, after being on the run for years. Georgia Miller is a happy-go-lucky 30-year-old mother who loves meeting new people and loves her children more than anything or anybody else. Moreover, she hides a dark secret and her pains behind her smile, which is revealed as the show progresses.

Ginny and Georgia's cast

Ginny Miller is seen as Georgia Miller's 15-year-old teenage daughter who was born when her mom was her age. She's tired of being the 'new girl' in school because of always being on the go with her mother. However, when she reaches the new town, her mother promises her a new, settled, and better life than anywhere else. Ginny's character is seen as more mature than her mother. The actors who played Ginny and Georgia's characters did an excellent job in developing and portraying the characters.

Georgia is no doubt a doting mother to her children but Ginny happens to find their relationship complicated and is often heard telling her mother to 'grow up'. The show is a mix of all genres like teen drama, family drama and also has a touch of crime drama, which is seen as the story progresses. The supporting cast of the show has done a decent job and does not carry any special traits worth remembering. Overall, the music score of the series and the episodes are interesting enough to make you stay glued to your screens with a bowl of popcorn, but not grippy enough to make you sit at the edge of your seat. Ginny and Georgia on Netflix released on February 24, 2021.

