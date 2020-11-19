'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Holiday Special Trailer Is Out! Watch

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast is coming together for a 45-minute Holiday special episode. This will include interpretations of holiday classics, popular hits, a bunch of Hannukah favourites and also a glimpse of what the upcoming second season of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series show will feature. The show is slated to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 11, 2020. Read on to know more about The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series's holiday special.

ALSO READ| Vanessa Hudgens Makes A 'High School Musical' Video With Zac Efron's Part Replaced; Watch

'The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Holiday Special trailer

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast includes the series regulars including Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders. The actors would be playing themselves in the series.

They will share their version of their favourite songs, holiday memories, gifts, traditions, and much more festive details. Joshua can also be seen presenting the acoustic version to the song called The Perfect Gift, that he has originally written for the second season of the show.

The music that would be shown on High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, would be available to various music platforms from November 20th itself. The TV series debuted on Disney Plus in November 2019 and is based on the life of students at the East High School, which was also the school showcased in the High School Musical movie series. Take a look at the trailer of the holiday special version.

ALSO READ| Vanessa Hudgens' 'Princess Switch 2' Trailer Is Out And It Is Three Times Cooler!

ALSO READ| Zac Efron Celebrates Birthday With GF Vanessa In Australia; Details Inside

ALSO READ| High School Musical Cast Says 'We're All In This Together' As They Unite With Disney Stars

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney released the TV series version of the HSM on November 12th last year. The series was titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. It focuses on the newly enrolled students at the East High School, who then put up a production of High School Musical. The first season of the show has only 10 episodes. The show was later renewed for the second season, which is set to release any time soon on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ| 'Sha La La' Sung By Shayan Italia Has An Important Message To 'Love Without Boundaries'

Promo Image courtesy: The High School Musical: The Musical: Holiday Special trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.