'Glee' And Other Shows To Watch If You Loved 'Julie And The Phantoms'

Julie and the Phantoms recently made it to Netflix on September 10th. The show gives you a glimpse into the life of Julie and her three ghostly friends. If you saw Julie and the Phantoms and liked it, here is a list of shows that should make to your watchlist next.

Shows like Julie and the Phantoms

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend revolves around the life of Real estate lawyer Rebecca Bunch, who is a Yale and Harvard graduate and working in New York. Due to further developments, Rebecca who suffers from anxiety and depression plans to move to West Covina, California from New York in an impulsive decision. Through the 4 seasons of the show, Rebecca is seen getting in and out of relationships and then being diagnosed with Bipolar Personality Disorder after she tries to end her life. By the end of the series, Rebecca gains control over her life and mental health.

H2O: Just Add Water

H2O: Just Add Water is an exciting journey of 3 teenage girls Emma, Ricki, and Cleo, who get stranded on Mako Island. Their normal lives take a turn when they realise that a swim that they took back at the island has led to them becoming mermaids and within 10 seconds of coming in contact with water they turn into mermaids. They further discover that they have also gained superpowers in the water.

Glee

A high-school musical drama, this show centers around the glee club of William McKinley High School named The New Directions. It focuses on the members of the club and their struggles through life. The cast includes Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Sue Sylvester, Jayma Mays, Emma Pillsbury, Jessalyn Gilsig Terri, and Dianna Agron in pivotal roles. The show received critical acclaim and was also a hit among the viewers.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is a musical dramedy that revolves around Zoey Clarke, portrayed by Jane Levy. Zoey, who is a computer programmer, discovers she can hear what is going on in people’s heads in the form of songs. Every episode of the show is developed from these musicals that she hears. The show started airing on January 7, 2020.

Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, which is also called Ashley Garcia Genius in Love, is a comedy web show on Netflix. The show revolves around Ashley Garcia who moves in with her uncle Victor to get a chance to work with NASA as she is the only a 15-and-a-half-years-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist in the whole world.

Promo Image Credits: GleeOfficial and JulieAndThePhatoms Instagram

