Godzilla Vs Kong Franchise MonsterVerse Announces Anime Series 'Skull Island' With Netflix

Netflix is set to animate King Kong in a new animated series titled Skull Island that takes place within the Legendary’s MonsterVerse. This franchise has also been home to many iconic movies including Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and this year’s Godzilla vs. Kong that recently dropped a jaw-dropping trailer.

Much like Jordan Vogt-Roberts directed movie Kong: Skull Island in 2017, the animated series will follow the adventures of a group of shipwrecked characters trying to escape the dangerous surroundings from prehistoric monsters including the greatest titan of all King Kong.

Skull Island in Legendary MonsterVerse

Skull Island is the latest addition to MonsterVerse in an anime spinoff of the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island that took place in the 1970s which followed the scientific expedition of humans on a mysterious titular island. Their arrival on Skull Island puts them in a collision course with prehistoric monsters and introduces them to the king of the island: Kong.

This movie is currently the highest-grossing movie in the Legendary MonsterVerse and made $566.7 million worldwide. The cast included Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and many more.

The Underwater writer and screenplay director Brian Duffield will write and serve as executive producer for the anime series along with Jacob Robinson who will also serve as executive producer under his company Tractor Pants. The animation will be done by Powerhouse animation studio which was behind the production of Castlevania and Blood of Zeus. There has been no visual graphic shared yet and with Legendary Monmsterverse moving in a brand new direction with Netflix and Animation it is most likely the series will be populated with a brand new cast.

Godzilla Vs Kong Release date

After pushing the release date two months earlier and going back and forth about it, Godzilla Vs Kong that was expected to release on 21st May then rescheduled to 26th March has now postponed its domestic premiere by another week. The final Godzilla Vs Kong release date is set to be on March 31st in movie theatres and streaming service HBO Max. The movie will release on HBO Max only in North America whereas the rest of the world will have to watch it in theatres. The Godzilla Vs Kong cast includes Demián Bichir, Brian Tyree Henry, Zhang Ziyi, Eiza Gonzalez, Lance Reddick, Jessica Henwick, and Julian Dennison.

