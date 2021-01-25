Daily Ent Recap Jan 25: Varun Dhawan Shares Pre Wedding Festivities Pics And Other News

A number of events took place in the entertainment world today. From Varun Dhawan's wedding festivities photos to Godzilla vs. Kong release announced, many events made headlines on January 25. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Varun Dhawan's wedding festivities pictures

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in Alibaug. According to a report by PTI, the pre festivities began on January 22. Varun took to his Instagram to share pictures from the Haldi ceremony. He is seen wearing a pair of pink shades in the picture and is showing off his muscular body as well. The wedding was attended by close friends and relatives only.

Godzilla vs. Kong release date

The release date of Godzilla vs. Kong movie has been announced to be March 26, 2021. The movie will receive a theatrical release in India and will be released on HBO Max in the US simultaneously. The movie is directed by Adam Wingard. It is the sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla vs. Kong cast features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri and Eiza González among others.

Vidyut Jammval's Sanak

Vidyut Jammval is going to team with producer Vipul Shah once again for the upcoming film Sanak. Reportedly, the film is expected to be an emotional action thriller. The poster of the film was also shared by Vidyut on Instagram. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Bengali actor Rukmini Maitra has been roped in to play the female lead in the film.

Priyanka Chopra in Citadel

Priyanka Chopra has begun shooting for her upcoming mini-series. The title of the project is Citadel. She shared a picture on Instagram to update her fans about the project. Richard Madden has also been roped into play the male lead in the series.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Riz Ahmed to lend voices for a documentary

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Riz Ahmed are going to lend their voices for a Danish animated documentary film titled as Flee. They will be lending their voices for the English version of the film. They are also serving as the executive producers of the film.

Image courtesy- @varundhawan and @laylayyo Instagram

