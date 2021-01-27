The Crown Star Gillian Anderson Feels 'humiliating' After Olivia Colman Shares Dance Video

Netflix's popular show The Crown fame Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson danced to Lizzo's Good as Hell. Gillian who plays the role of late former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyer. While talking about the show, she addressed the dance video and said that it was "never meant to see the light of day”. She explained that the video was shot pre-pandemic and that it was supposed to be shared among her co-star Olivia Colman's close friends.

Gillian Anderson and Olivia Colman dance to Lizzo's Good As Hell

During the interview, Gillian opened up on how Olivia attends a dance class on a regular basis in the area that she lives in. She dances with her friends and one day she was dancing to Lizzo's song. The actor further added that Olivia asked her if she wants to join and dance on the same song and that she will make a video of it. She added that the video was not supposed to be shared with her friends and other dancers and it was never meant to see the light. To this, the host Seth replied, "And yet, here we are". Check out the video here.

In the dance video, it can be seen that The Crown's cast is dressed up in their costumes and are dancing to the song. Gillian felt a little embarrassed and she joked that it was 'so humiliating'. The video was also shared by Olivia on her Instagram.The song that the cast was dancing to was Lizzo's Good as Hell which was released 4 years ago. The video has over 107 million views on YouTube. Check out the post and the music video.

Lizzo's Good As Hell

The Crown's Cast

The Crown is a historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show has 4 seasons and the first season aired on November 4, 2016, on Netflix. Every season has a time premise that shows the details of every move that the Queen made. The Crown's cast includes Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Eileen Atkins as Queen Mary, Matt Smith (seasons 1–2) and Tobias Menzies (seasons 3–4) as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Vanessa Kirby (seasons 1–2) and Helena Bonham Carter (seasons 3–4) as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, Jeremy Northam as Anthony Eden and many more. There are few characters who are played by two different actors, depending on the season.

