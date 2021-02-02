Is Netflix Going To Stream The Legend Of Zelda Live-action Series?

Legend of Zelda fans became excited after a rumour of a live-action series based on this game on Netflix started to make rounds on the internet.

The rumours started to spread when a mysterious poster of The Legend of Zelda series began to circulate on social media platforms. A Twitter user posted this poster on his account, adding fuel to the fire. The internet was abuzz with the possibility of The Legend of Zelda series in live-action form. Many were also convinced that the upcoming series would release on Netflix.

Another article from the Wall Street Journal claimed that Netflix was possibly in talks to develop a live-action series based on this popular video game.

But, Netflix did not release any official announcement supporting this rumour. Hence, a lot of people were asking one question- is The legend of Zelda cancelled? Read this article to know the real story behind the rumour.

Is Legend of Zelda series cancelled?

The Legend Of Zelda is a popular game that is available on Nintendo switch. This game is quite popular among Nintendo users and also has a huge fan following. Fans were hoping for a “Legend of Zelda" live-action series since this game has the potential to become a series.

In an interview with Times, Satoru Iwata, the CEO of Nintendo Inc., has denied any news of Netflix developing the live-action series. He said that the gaming console company is not talking with Netflix to create a web show, thus crushing the rumours. Hence, it is clear that there is no such plan shortly to get a live-action series based on The Legend of Zelda. Since Nintendo never discussed with Netflix or any OTT platform, there is no possibility that a live-action show will be going to air soon.

Legend of Zelda game details

The Legend of Zelda is a fantasy genre action-adventure video game from Nintendo. The game is based on a fantasy world Hyrule, inhabited by Hylians and mortals and demons. In this game, Princess Zelda, a mortal reincarnation of Hylina god and Link, a fearless Hylianwarrior, fights against the dark demon lord Ganon to save their homeland.

