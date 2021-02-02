Last Updated:

Is Netflix Going To Stream The Legend Of Zelda Live-action Series?

Social media is abuzz with rumours of Netflix streaming TheLegend of Zelda. Find out if this Netflix is going to offer this series and all related details.

Legend of Zelda fans became excited after a rumour of a live-action series based on this game on Netflix started to make rounds on the internet.

The rumours started to spread when a mysterious poster of The Legend of Zelda series began to circulate on social media platforms. A Twitter user posted this poster on his account, adding fuel to the fire. The internet was abuzz with the possibility of The Legend of Zelda series in live-action form. Many were also convinced that the upcoming series would release on Netflix.

Another article from the Wall Street Journal claimed that Netflix was possibly in talks to develop a live-action series based on this popular video game.

But, Netflix did not release any official announcement supporting this rumour. Hence, a lot of people were asking one question- is The legend of Zelda cancelled? Read this article to know the real story behind the rumour.

Is Legend of Zelda series cancelled?

The Legend Of Zelda is a popular game that is available on Nintendo switch. This game is quite popular among Nintendo users and also has a huge fan following. Fans were hoping for a “Legend of Zelda" live-action series since this game has the potential to become a series.

In an interview with Times, Satoru Iwata, the CEO of Nintendo Inc., has denied any news of Netflix developing the live-action series. He said that the gaming console company is not talking with Netflix to create a web show, thus crushing the rumours. Hence, it is clear that there is no such plan shortly to get a live-action series based on The Legend of Zelda. Since Nintendo never discussed with Netflix or any OTT platform, there is no possibility that a live-action show will be going to air soon.

Legend of Zelda game details

The Legend of Zelda is a fantasy genre action-adventure video game from Nintendo. The game is based on a fantasy world Hyrule, inhabited by Hylians and mortals and demons. In this game, Princess Zelda, a mortal reincarnation of Hylina god and Link, a fearless Hylianwarrior, fights against the dark demon lord Ganon to save their homeland.

