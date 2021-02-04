Is 'Firefly Lane' Based On A Book? Find Out What The New Netflix Drama Is Based On

Firefly Lane is a new Netflix drama, based on a book by the same name. Spanning more than three decades and playing out across the ever-changing face of the Pacific Northwest, Firefly Lane is the poignant, powerful story of two women and the friendship that becomes the bulkhead of their lives. From the beginning, Tully, one of the friends, is desperate to prove her worth to the world. Read on to know more about the Netflix show and the book it is based on.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares New 'Young Rock' Posters With His Original Pictures

Is Firefly Lane based on a book?

According to a report by Metro, the book is indeed based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by author Kristin Hannah. The book explores the lifelong bond of two best friends and their journey through the most difficult as well as happy periods in their lives. The story focuses on Tallulah "Tully" Hart and Kate Mularkey, who first meet in 1974 as completely opposite teens living in Seattle. The author of the book, Kristin Hannah stated that her work in Firefly Lane is the most personal and autobiographical of her books. Similarities including attending the University of Washington, majoring in communications, and references to songs, clothes, and places in Seattle are personal references from what she remembers from that era of her life.

Also Read | Isha Koppikar Shares A Fitness Video Doing Mountain Climbers; See Video

Firefly Lane book ending

According to a report by US Magazine, Firefly Lane started streaming on Netflix on February 3, 2021 and focuses on the lives of Tully and Kate, portrayed by Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke on screen. While the Netflix drama is based on a novel of the same name, the makers of the show have taken the liberty and changed the ending. The series is based on two books by Kristin Hannah. The first, Firefly Lane, made the bestseller list following its 2008 debut. The second book, Fly Away, was released in 2013. The ending of Firefly Lane book shows Kate passing away because of breast cancer and the second novel, Fly Away, focuses on Kate's daughter Marah, who is then 16 years old, and Tully, and her relationship with her mother, who had betrayed her years ago. Fly Away showcases how the three women move ahead in their lives, with Kate's absence, and lean on each other for support.

Also Read | Tina Fey & Amy Poehler To Host The 78th Golden Globe Awards From Separate Locations

Also Read | Golden Globes 2021: Full List Of Netflix Film And Show Nominations With Their Categories

Image Credits: Sarah Chalke Official Instagram Account