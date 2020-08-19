'Sweetie Pies' Cast List: All The Popular Faces On The Reality TV Show

Welcome To Sweetie Pie's is a popular reality television show that revolves around former Ikette, Robbie Montgomery, and how their collection of soul food restaurants, Sweetie Pie's work. Read more to know about Sweetie Pies cast.

Welcome To Sweetie Pie's Cast

Robbie Montgomery

Robbie Montgomery is a popular singer who is popular as one of the original Ikettes in the Ike & Tina Turner Revue in the 1960s. In the 70s, she had also been a backup vocalist for a number of acts including Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, The Rolling Stones and Joe Cocker.

A tragedy occurred which caused Montgomery's lung to collapse thus keeping her miles away form singing. Robbie then went on to star in her reality TV show which managed to win a number of awards. In 1996, Robbie decided to open up her first restaurant on West Florissant Avenue in Dellwood.

Tim Norman

Tim Norman is the son of popular singer and the star of Sweetie Pie's, Robbie Montgomery. He has been a part of the show since it was started. Tim was recently arrested at his home in Jackson, Mississippi. He has been arrested for conspiring a plan with an exotic dancer to murder his eighteen-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. The phone records of Tim and the dancer have been checked lately which has got them in trouble.

Lil' Charles

Lil' Charles is also a popular face on the show Welcome to the Sweetie Pie’s. He is the nephew of popular singer and the star of Sweetie Pie's, Robbie Montgomery. He is extremely popular amongst the viewers and the fans certainly love him for being himself. He has over 32k followers on his Instagram account. Robbie Montgomery loves her nephew but also becomes the person who gets him in line if he does anything wrong.

Jenae Wallick

Jenae Wallick is a common face on the show Welcome to the Sweetie Pie’s. She is the ex-girlfriend of Tim Norman, son of popular singer and the star of Sweetie Pie's, Robbie Montgomery. She had also posted a complaint against Tim Norman of being abusive towards her and also being an absentee father. After these allegations, the relationship between Tim and Jeane certainly broke, keeping the two apart from each other.

