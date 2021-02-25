Good Girls S4 Returns On Feb 26; Take This Quiz To See How Much You Know About The Show

American crime comedy tv show, Good Girls, is about to premiere its 4th season on Feb 26. Good Girls follows three suburban Michigan mothers, Beth, Anne & Ruby, two of whom are sisters, and are having a hard time trying to make ends meet. Tired of having everything taken away from them, they decide to pull off an unlikely heist by robbing a supermarket only to discover that they're in for way more than they bargained.

Also read: '13 Going 30' Actor Judy Greer To Star In Disney's 'Stargirl' Sequel

The Good Girls cast includes great actors like Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth "Beth" Boland, Retta as Ruby Hill, Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Reno Wilson as Stanley Hill, Manny Montana as Christopher, also known as Rio, Lidya Jewett as Sara Hill, Isaiah Stannard as Ben Marks, Matthew Lillard as Dean Boland all starring in main roles. Good Girls cast also includes James Lesure as FBI Agent Jimmy Turner, David Hornsby as Leslie "Boomer" Peterson, June Squibb as Marion Peterson, Allison Tolman as Mary Pat in supporting and guest appearances. As Good Girls is about to premiere its 4th season soon, take the Good Girls trivia quiz to see if you're a real fan.

The Good Girls Quiz

Q. What is the name of the grocery store where Annie works?

1. Fine & Frugal

2. Five Stars

3. Good Things

4. Fine and Friends

Q. What is the first crime Beth, Ruby and Anne commit?

1. Robbing a bank

2. Stealing money from an old lady

3. Holding up a local grocery store

4. Money fraud at a car dealership

Q. How many children does Beth have?

1. Three

2. Six

3. Four

4. Two

Q. In the first season, where does Rio want the girls to take the package?

1. Mexico

2. Just across the border

3. Canada

4. To a dealer's house

Q. What is the name of Ben's paternal half-brother?

1. Danny

2. Dakota

3. Drake

4. Derek

Q. When Beth found her credit card was completely maxed out, where did Dean spend all the money?

1. A drug store

2. A mall

3. The car dealership

4. Lingerie store

Q. How did the girls unlock Lucy's phone?

1. Found the password

2. Guessed the password

3. Hacked the phone

4. They dig up Lucy's body

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Refutes Rumours About His Possible Cameo In 'Snyder's Cut' & 'Black Adam'

Q. What is the name of a car dealership owned by Dean and Beth?

1. The Bolands

2. Boland Motors

3. Boland Dealers

4. Michigan Motors

Q. Finish this quote: "All right. Everybody be cool and no one gets hurt..."

1. You are getting robbed!

2. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is a robbery!

3. Get on the ground now!

4. I'm not afraid to shoot!

Q. How did Jeff Warner die?

1. Suicide

2. Car accident

3. Mary Killed him

4. Heart Attack

Q. What is the name of Lucy's bird?

1. Dorian

2. Dorito

3. Doriah

4. Dorable

Q. What does Dean claim to be diagnosed with?

1. A Gambling addiction

2. Cancer

3. A Tumor

4. A Sex Addiction

Q. What is the name of Rio's Son?

1. Mark

2. Marcus

3. Marco

4. Maxwell

Q. Who is the second wife of Gregg?

1. Nilah

2. Nina

3. Nala

4. Nancy

Q. What is the name of Ruby's shopping scam group?

1. Closet Sneaks

2. Fashion Lovers

3. Secret Shoppers

4. Stealthy Shoppers

Also read: Cardi B Opens Up About Prejudice In The Industry Despite Her Popularity In Music

Answers to the Good Girls Quiz

1. 1

2. 3

3. 3

4. 3

5. 2

6. 4

7. 4



8. 2

9. 2

10. 4

11. 2

12. 2

13. 2

14. 4

15. 3

Also read: Kim Kardashian Posts 'North West Classic' Oil Painting, Fans Ask For "IG Live"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.