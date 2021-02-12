Sex And The City: HBO Max CEO Executive Hints At Absence Of Samantha From Reboot

Not too long ago, it was being said that Chris Noth, who was seen essaying the character of Mr. Big in Sex And The City, will not be returning as the character in the reboot series which is being developed within the closed walls of HBO. And now, if a report on People magazine is to go by, Kim Cattrall, who gained fame and recognition for her portrayal of Samantha, the PR executive on the show, won't be seen anywhere in the Sex And The City reboot series either. The absence of Cattrall's Samantha in Sex And The City, as per a report on People.com, was hinted at by an HBO executive. As per the report, Casey Bloys, the CCO at HBO Max, addressed the absence of Kim Catrall in Sex And the City revival in an indirect manner.

What did the report say?

The officials at People magazine quoted Bloys saying that neither is she or the creators of the show are trying to re-do the original show, which means that the actors will not be seen trying to re-live their 30s. Additionally, Bloys was quoted saying that the upcoming series will talk about the matters and situations that women have to deal with in their 50s. A portion of the report in question even quoted Bloys saying that the series will be seen mimicking life. While elaborating on the same, she said that people tend to come and go from one's life and while new friendships get formed along the way, some in the past become a part of one's history. As per the report, the final statement that the CCO delivered in connection to the same saw her saying that the show will be seen telling an honest story about being a New York-based woman in her 50s.

'And Just Like That' cast members:

As is known to many by now, the upcoming Sex And The City reboot series is going by the name of And Just Like That. As of this writing, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon are confirmed to return as their respective iconic characters on the show. As far as the actors who played husbands to the key And Just Like That cast members is concerned, the executives haven't revealed anything with regards to it. More details on the same will be shared as and when the makers of the upcoming reboot series will reveal anything.

