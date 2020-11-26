When Is 'Gossip Girl' Leaving Netflix? Find Out Where To Watch The Show Now

The day we never thought would come is fast approaching now, as the hit teen drama Gossip Girl is leaving Netflix. The American teen drama is based on the novel series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar and was being broadcast on The CW network for its six seasons from September 19, 2007, to December 17, 2012. The show arrived on Netflix with all its six-season trailing right behind. Find out, “When is Gossip Girl leaving Netflix?”

When is Gossip Girl leaving Netflix?

A report in What’s New On Netflix has revealed that Gossip Girl will be leaving the streaming platform on December 31, 2020. The show is a part of the exodus of titles from Netflix this year. While every month some titles leave Netflix, new ones are welcomed as well, thus, keeping Netflix’s library full and flourishing.

Where can one watch Gossip Girl?

Gossip Girl, in particular, is cited to be arriving on HBO Max, but its arrival date is still unknown. But taking an HBO Max subscription beforehand wouldn’t be a bad idea. The streaming platform is thriving with some really interesting shows and films.

Gossip Girl storyline

All Gossip Girl fans might be well aware that the show is narrated by the unknown, omniscient blogger "Gossip Girl" who is voiced by Kristen Bell in reality. The series revolves around the lives of privileged upper-class adolescents living in Manhattan's Upper East Side. The series opens with the return of Upper East Side teenage "it girl" Serena van der Woodsen from a mysterious absence. She is reunited with her frenemy Blair Waldorf and her mother Lily as she arrives in town. Serena also meets Dan Humphrey after being back in town. Humphrey is an aspiring writer from Brooklyn and quickly becomes Serena's main love interest throughout the show.

Gossip Girl cast

Serena van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively, is Blair's best friend, a student at the Constance Billard School for Girls. Serena is the 'it girl' who frequently receives media attention for just being a good looking and scandalous teenager.

Blair Waldorf is played by Leighton Meester. She is Queen Bee of Constance Billard. Best friends with Serena, she is highly focused on status, wealth and academic achievement.

Dan Humphrey played by Penn Badgley is a student at St. Jude's School for Boys. Dan initially does not fit in with the Upper East Side teenagers as he lives in middle-class Brooklyn. He is also the brooding hunk who wants to be a writer.

Nate Archibald played by Chace Crawford, a student at St. Jude's. He is Blair's childhood boyfriend.

Chuck Bass is played by Ed Westwick, a student at St. Jude's. He is the son of one of New York's most successful real estate moguls. Chuck is mainly interested in women and alcohol. Upon his father’s passing in season 2, Chuck inherits Bass Industries and becomes a young billionaire. He also gets romantically involved with Blair throughout the series but they start dating officially only in season 3.

Other cast members are Taylor Momsen as Jenny Humphrey, Kelly Rutherford as Lily van der Woodsen, Matthew Settle as Rufus Humphrey and Jessica Szohr as Vanessa Abrams.

