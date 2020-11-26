When Is 'Gossip Girl' Leaving Netflix? Find Out Where To Watch The Show Now

Quick links:
The day we never thought would come is fast approaching now, as the hit teen drama Gossip Girl is leaving Netflix. The American teen drama is based on the novel series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar and was being broadcast on The CW network for its six seasons from September 19, 2007, to December 17, 2012. The show arrived on Netflix with all its six-season trailing right behind. Find out, “When is Gossip Girl leaving Netflix?”
A report in What’s New On Netflix has revealed that Gossip Girl will be leaving the streaming platform on December 31, 2020. The show is a part of the exodus of titles from Netflix this year. While every month some titles leave Netflix, new ones are welcomed as well, thus, keeping Netflix’s library full and flourishing.
Gossip Girl, in particular, is cited to be arriving on HBO Max, but its arrival date is still unknown. But taking an HBO Max subscription beforehand wouldn’t be a bad idea. The streaming platform is thriving with some really interesting shows and films.
All Gossip Girl fans might be well aware that the show is narrated by the unknown, omniscient blogger "Gossip Girl" who is voiced by Kristen Bell in reality. The series revolves around the lives of privileged upper-class adolescents living in Manhattan's Upper East Side. The series opens with the return of Upper East Side teenage "it girl" Serena van der Woodsen from a mysterious absence. She is reunited with her frenemy Blair Waldorf and her mother Lily as she arrives in town. Serena also meets Dan Humphrey after being back in town. Humphrey is an aspiring writer from Brooklyn and quickly becomes Serena's main love interest throughout the show.
