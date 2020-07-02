'Gossip Girl Reboot': Eli Brown Drops Intriguing Details About His Character In The Show

Gossip Girl Reboot is gaining major attention as after eight years of the original series, the reboot comes like a fresh new take on Upper East Siders. Recently, Eli Brown who is a part of Gossip Girl Reboot’s cast has dropped some intriguing details about the show. Eli Brown, in his interview with an entertainment portal, revealed that his character is one of the good guys and well worth rooting for.

Talking about the show, he said that Gossip Girl Reboot’s cast is asked to keep even the very little information that they have pretty secretive, but he can tell about his character, who is really a good guy in the story. Further, he continued that his character comes from a wealthy family and he is humanitarian. Eli Brown further said that his sister has watched the original series of Gossip Girl. He added that when he got the role, he watched most of the first season of Gossip Girl. However, as he is in LA without TV or WiFi, he is kind of off the grid right now.

Also Read| 'Gossip Girl' fan spots an amusing oversight in an extra's outfit; Watch video here

Eli Brown, while expressing his excitement for the show, said that he is excited to shoot something in New York. He continued that it sounds fun even though it would be a different experience because of social distancing and safety precautions. The actor wrapped up the conversation saying that the Gossip Girl Reboot makers are creating something that was so adored by so many people and therefore it is going to be a very different experience for him.

Also Read| 'Gossip Girl' actor Penn Badgley reveals ex-GF Blake Lively gifted him first iPhone

About Gossip Girl Reboot

The new Gossip Girl sequel is set eight years after the original show’s conclusion. The Gossip Girl sequel will reportedly follow a new cast and plot which is reportedly based on a private school teen in New York. The storyline follows a new generation of Manhattan's teenage elites who find themselves under the terrifying microscope of Gossip Girl's rumour wrath. The new series reportedly features Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zion Moreno and Savannah Smit. Meanwhile, Kristen Bell will join the series again to narrate the new sequel of the series.

Also Read| 'Gossip Girl' Reboot: All We Know About The Show That Is Going To Release In 2020

Also Read| 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Delayed Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic? Read Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.