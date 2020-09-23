'The Devil All The Time' Cast: Know More About The Actors' Filmography

The Devil All the Time released recently on Netflix on September 11. It is a psychological thriller which is based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. It garnered immense popularity after its release. The Devil All The Time cast had received critical acclaim for their performances in the film. Some of the cast members are highly popular actors with an impressive body of work. Read to know more about their films:

'The Devil All The Time' Cast: The actors' impressive body of work

Tom Holland’s movies

Tom Holland essayed the role of Arvin Russell in the film. Tom Holland is popularly known for portraying the role of Spider-Man in the MCU. Some of the most popular MCU films of Tom Holland are Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avenger- Endgame, and Avenger- Infinity.

He is also known for his role as young Lucas in The Impossible and Ian Lightfoot in the animated movie Onward. His role as Spider-man garnered him a huge fan following and his performance was critically acclaimed.

Robert Pattinson's Movies

The Devil All The Time cast includes Robert Pattinson who portrayed the role of Rev. Preston Teagarden in the film. Robert Pattinson is popularly known for his Twilight franchise movies. He plays the role of Edward Cullen, a 108-year-old vampire. He has played many versatile roles in different films.

He is also known for films like The Rover, Good Time, The Lighthouse, Damsel, and his recent film Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. Robert Pattinson has been critically appreciated for his role in movies like Twilight Saga, The Rover, and The Lighthouse.

Bill Skarsgard's movies

Bill Skarsgard plays the role of Willard Russell in the film. Bill Skarsgard is popularly known for his role as It in the film It and It Chapter Two. The films were supernatural horror films and Bill Skarsgard was appreciated for his role as It as he played a very convincing trans-dimensional evil. Apart from this, he was also seen in Villain, Atomic Blonde, and Deadpool 2.

Riley Keough's movies

The Devil All The Time cast features Riley Keough, who is seen playing the role of Sandy Henderson. She is widely known for her roles in Magic Mike, Jack & Diane, The Good Doctor, and Mad Max: Fury Road. Her performances in these films were critically acclaimed. She was also a part of some renowned fashion shows like Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior, and had also appeared on the cover of Vogue.

Jason Clarke's movies

The cast of The Devil All The Time includes Jason Clarke, who is seen playing the role of Carl Henderson. Some of his most popular films include Zero Dark Thirty, White House Down, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Terminator Genisys, Everest, Mudbound, Chappaquiddick, First Man, and Pet Sematary. He is known for playing the antagonist in various films.

Sebastian Stan's movies

The Devil All The Time cast features Sebastian Stan who is seen playing the role of Sheriff Lee Bodecker. He is popular for playing the roles of Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl, Prince Jack Benjamin in Kings, Jefferson in Once Upon a Time, T.J. Hammond in Political Animals, and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His role as Bucky Barnes in the MCU films garnered him a huge fan following. He also gained huge popularity because of Gossip Girl.

