Gossip Girl New Cast Papped Sitting On Iconic Steps From Original Series; Pics Go Viral

Gossip Girl is one of the most popular drama shows on television and a reboot of the show will be out soon. Recently, the pictures of the new cast went viral on social media and gave a glimpse of what the reboot would be presenting to the fans of the franchise. While no old actors from the Gossip Girl series would be seen in the reboot, the essence of the old series could be seen in the new show.

Gossip Girl cast pictures go viral on social media

In the pictures that are doing the rounds on the internet, one could see the new cast sitting on the iconic steps where Blair and her minions would sit and judge other high schoolers. A few modifications have been done to the school uniform that Blair and Serena used to sport. Check out the pictures from the new cast below.

Back in 2010, Gossip Girl was one of the shows that defined teen fashion. The costumes donned by the characters in the show had inspired a number of fashion enthusiasts. Eric Daman, the costume designer would be remaking the costumes for the reboot as well.

Netizens react to Gossip Girl cast pictures

A number of netizens commented on how they well they like the look of the characters of Gossip Girl reboot. A number of fans commented about how excited they are to see Evan Mock in Gossip Girl. Read some of the comments from netizens below.

Gossip Girl reboot is more inclusive

Joshua Safran, who is the screenwriter of the reboot revealed to Vulture that the new version will be more inclusive than the original show. The screenwriter started to the portal that the upcoming show will deal with the way the world looks now. Joshua further revealed that there would be a lot of queer content on this show. The screenwriter also revealed to the portal that he cannot say if there is a twist and that all things relate to the twist.

A logline for the show reads: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

