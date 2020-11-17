'Gossip Girl' Reboot's Prep Uniforms Look Chic And Perfectly Trendy; See Pics

The famous American television show Gossip Girl recently announced its return on TV screens. However, according to the producers, the show will not be a remake but will be a new take on the show. Recently, the Gossip Girl reboot cast was spotted shooting at the steps of Met Gala. The pictures of the actors filming for the series went viral on social media in no time. Let us take a look at the outfits designed for the reboot characters.

Gossip Girl reboot updates

In these viral pics, the Gossip Girl reboot cast was seen in their prep uniforms. The classic outfits from the actual show are being changed. A few modifications have been done to the school uniform that Blair and Serena were seen wearing. In the viral pics, Blair Waldorf wore an old-fashioned skirts and princess dresses.

Also Read | Gossip Girl new cast papped sitting on iconic steps from original series; pics go viral

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Serena Van Der Woodsen was spotted in an unbuttoned blouse, loose ties and messy blowouts. Serena's outfit defined her rebellious behaviour and her need to flaunt and stand out in the crowd. Nate Archibald's look is quite similar to Serena's. She also kept her shirt unbuttoned. Nate sported a pair of wrinkled slacks and messy mop hairdo.

Eli Brown stunned in wrinkled cargo shorts. St. Jude wore a short breasted collar, instead of the original’s wide-breasted, almost trench-like blazers. Evan Mock can be spotted in St Jude's sweatshirt. Savannah Smith stood a little different from the rest of the crowd. She rocked a tweed suit. She also sported a choker around her neck. Smith also got her blouse updated to crop top.

Also Read | Adam Brody opens up on his 'The OC-meets-Gossip Girl' bond with wife Leighton Meester

Zion Moreno stunned in a basic mini-skirt, paired with a sock and mule combo. Zion's outfit is similar to her character. Her character chases trends more than her classmates. Her character is also wealthy and that is reflected in her look. In 2010, when Gossip Girl was released, it was considered as one of the shows that defined teen fashion. Eric Daman, the costume designer for the original, has remade the costumes for the reboot as well.

IM SO READY FOR THE GOSSIP GIRL REBOOT OMG pic.twitter.com/uAn9qc67Y5 — jas (@gossiqgirI) November 10, 2020

Also Read | Blake Lively shares priceless 'Gossip Girl' throwback pic, netizens go down memory lane

Also Read | 'Gossip Girl' fame Jessica Szohr is expecting her first child with beau Brad Richardson

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.