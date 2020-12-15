'Grey's Anatomy' End Credits Scene Leaves Netizens Emotional And Shook, Check Reactions

Grey's Anatomy's latest episode ended with an end credits scene which wasn't expected by the fans of the show. The final scene of the fourth episode of Grey's Anatomy Season 17 was, essentially, a list of coronavirus victims. A majority of the names on the list were that of the people of colour, through which the team was, in their own subtle way, calling out racism. The list in question also showcased how a majority of people who lost their lives to coronavirus were essentially people of colour. One can find below the viewers' and fans' reactions to the most recent Grey's Anatomy's end credits scene-

The Tweets

We just got an episode with how roots of racism got black and brown people more exposed to covid and they even showed the names of people who lost battle to covid🤧❤#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/cAHO744tRW — HANGRY (@nahibataana) December 12, 2020

people who have died from covid are not nameless faceless statistics, they’re mothers, children, spouses and deserve to be respected, they deserve to know they’re loved and to be honored and remembered #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/Z2VnOgNEXf — jade (@cristinasoh) December 11, 2020

Thank you @GreysABC for this powerful end of tonights episode with the credits. 🙏🏼COVID is real. Mask up everybody. #GreysAnatomy #COVID pic.twitter.com/4ButkrOOip — Kim Clanton (@kim_clanton) December 11, 2020

That was such a powerful ending. An emotional, sad, but powerful ending. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/PvY0YRsI0O — sadlenciaga (@sadlenciaga_) December 11, 2020

This right here is why I love #GreysAnatomy so much. Th way they ended tonight’s episode was amazing. pic.twitter.com/hv7gbaxOCZ — Sabrina ✨ (@brinaaa10) December 11, 2020

Coronavirus deaths in USA

The total number of Coronavirus deaths in the USA, as of this writing, stands at a little over 300,000. So far, the United States has reported around 16.6 million confirmed cases. The number and percentage of recovered patients have not yet been revealed by the officials. The global official count of confirmed coronavirus cases, as of this writing, stands at 72.8 million

About 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17

Grey's Anatomy plot for Season 17, as per its showrunner Krista Vernoff, is dedicated to frontline workers who are tirelessly working to keep everybody safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The premiere episode of the show itself is set in April 2020. The conclusion of the two-part Season 17 premiere saw Meredith Grey waking up in a dream sequence involving a beach after collapsing in the parking lot of their hospital. The scene that followed the near-death experience episode sequence involving a beach saw the return of one of the most beloved Grey's Anatomy cast members, Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd. Another Grey's Anatomy cast member that joined Meredith on the beach was T.R Knight's George O'Malley.

