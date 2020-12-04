'Grey’s Anatomy' Spoiler Alert: After Derek Shephard, THIS Character Might Return Next

Grey's Anatomy is currently in its seventeenth season. Fans of the long-running medical drama show were surprised by the makers after the team behind the successful show brought back Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd in a dream sequence. Since then, viewers have been speculating regarding the next character that might rejoin the show. Team Grey's Anatomy has put speculations to rest by releasing a cryptic post through their official Instagram handle.

Here is that post (Warning: Grey's Anatomy spoilers possibly ahead):

As one can see, at the end of the short reveal video, the number 007 surfaces from underneath the layer of water. Fans who have been following the adventures of Meredith Grey and her team at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital know that 007 is generally a reference to a Grey's Anatomy cast member at the hands of which a patient almost lost his life. The name of that doctor is George O’ Malley, who was played by T.R Knight in the show. Knight’s George was taken off Grey's Anatomy cast list after his character lost his life in the finale of Season 5 post a devastating vehicular accident that left him unrecognizable. Hence, it can be safely said that Knight might, in fact, make a return and add a twist in the Grey's Anatomy plot as the doctor that had the “License To (Almost) Kill”

A scene from Grey's Anatomy featuring O'Malley (Source: A Grey's Anatomy fan account on Instagram):

About Grey's Anatomy Season 17:

Grey's Anatomy plot for Season 17, as per its showrunner, Krista Vernoff, is dedicated to frontline workers who are tirelessly working to keep everybody safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The premiere episode of the show itself is set in April 2020.

The conclusion of the two-part Season 17 premiere saw Meredith Grey waking up in a dream sequence involving a beach after collapsing in the parking lot of their hospital. The scene that followed the near-death experience episode sequence involving a beach, where Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd was seen waving out to Grey from the other side. Dempsey’s McDreamy was taken off the show after portraying his exit as an untimely accident sometime during the 11th season.

