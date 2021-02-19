'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 Episode 7 Teaser Leaves Fans Concerned; Here's Why

The teaser of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 7 has left fans highly worried. The upcoming episode will see a crossover with Station 19 characters. Set to premiere on March 19, the crossover episode has fans concerned about the fates of three pivotal characters: Carina DeLuca, Andrew DeLuca, and Ben Warren. ABC studios recently released a teaser clip that has since got fans of both shows discussing where their favourite characters will lead in the future. Here's why fans are worried about the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy x Station 19 episode.

Read more| Behind Her Eyes Ending Explained: All You Need To Know About Who David Married At The End

Grey’s Anatomy's season 17 crossover with Station 19 season 4

While fans are already left to grapple with Meredith Grey's character arc in Grey's Anatomy, ABC released a clip teasing what will happen when both Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 return for a crossover event on March 11. In the teaser, Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) appears to inform her crew members that Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) and Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) are following one among the abductors of teens, Jada (Makayla Lysiak) and Shanice (Yindra Zayas). Despite Maya and Ben Warren (Jason Winston George) warning them to not get too close, Carina and Andrew appear to pursue the kidnapper on foot. Seconds later, an ambulance siren blares, Meredith appears to be watching someone in her dream, and an ominous voice tells Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) that "something's happened."

Fans of the series have rushed to the comments section under the YouTube video and are concerned about the fates of their favourite characters. "They better not have killed or hurt Benjamin Warren," one fan wrote. "If something happens to Deluca siblings...," another warned. "'Bailey, something's happened' I SWEAR IF YALL KILL ANDREW OR CARINA I'M OUTTA HERE," a different fan exclaimed. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 promo!

Read more| 'Game Of Thrones' Pair Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Step Out With Baby Boy; Pics Go Viral

Read more| Katherine Heigl Reveals Her Nickname On Drew Barrymore's Chat Show

More about Grey's Anatomy's episodes

Grey's Anatomy fans had to deal with a lot of shock and surprises along the way, including when Meredith Grey's battle with COVID-19 takes a turn for the worse in the season 17 winter finale. Patrick Dempsey, who left the show in 2015 for personal reasons reportedly gave a vague answer to ET Canada on the progress of the show beyond season 17. He said it would be interesting to see what happens in the coming months. His response cast uncertainty about the show's future as well as Meredith Grey's character arc. Grey's Anatomy will premiere its seventh episode on March 17, 2021, after taking a break last December, airing six-episodes out of a total of 16 episodes.

Read more| When Will 'Grey's Anatomy' Return In 2021? Date For Series' Comeback Revealed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.