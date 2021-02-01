When Will 'Grey's Anatomy' Return In 2021? Date For Series' Comeback Revealed

With its latest episode, No Time for Despair, released on December 18, 2020, fans have only seen the first six Grey's Anatomy episodes of the season. The medical drama has since then gone on a winter hiatus. Unfortunately, the last fans saw Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, she was put on a ventilator after her COVID-19 condition became serious. To see what happens to her in the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy episodes, fans will have to wait. If you are also eagerly waiting and thinking when will Grey's Anatomy return in 2021, you are in the right place.

When you have to wait until March 11th for the new episode. ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜­ #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/lmqNmO3Feg — doriah loves shondaland. (41 DAYS) (@shondafanpage) January 25, 2021

When will Grey's Anatomy return in 2021?

It will be until March 11, 2021, fans will get to see the next episode of Grey's Anatomy Season 17, as mentioned on ABC Entertainment's webpage for the show. The upcoming Grey's Anatomy episodes will return to their usual time slot that is Thursday. Showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff told Deadline that the reason for the long-running show to come back only in mid-March is because Grey's Anatomy Season 17 will be shorter compared to its previous seasons. This is obviously excluding the show's first season which only had nine episodes.

Talking about the series at the Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going panel by Television Academy, Vernoff said they were definitely going to address the pandemic. She then added Grey's Anatomy couldn't be a long-time running medical drama.

Moreover, ABC Entertainment's Station 19 and A Million Little Things are also taking a break until the two shows return on March 11 too. Similar to Grey's Anatomy, these two shows also aired their last episodes on December 18, last year. The comeback was initially scheduled for March 4, 2021. However, it got delayed by a week due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Grey's Anatomy follows the lives of the doctors who work at the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. Featuring Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver and more, the show's "life-or-death decisions on a daily basis" make it very captivating. It even won a Golden Globe for Best Drama Television Series in 2007. Until the new episodes arrive, you can catch-up or rewatch the old episode on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Image Courtesy: ABC Entertainment

