New On Netflix This Week: ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Project Power’ And More

Netflix will be having some interesting releases this week, from Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to Jamie Foxx’s Project Power. The OTT platform promises an entertainment-filled week with its list of new releases. Hence, here is a list of a few major releases that are set to appear on Netflix during the course of this week.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is based on the real-life story of former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, the first female pilot to fly into a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Janhvi Kapoor essays the role of Gunjan Saxena and also features Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. The movie released on August 12 exclusively on Netflix and is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Project Power

Project Power is a science fantasy-based film in which a pill grants its user temporary superpowers. The story takes place in New Orleans where an ex-soldier, a teen and a police officer must come together in order from keeping the pill from going into the wrong hands. The three embark on an adventurous quest to find out the source of the pill. Project Power releases on August 14 exclusively on Netflix.

Tiny Creatures

Tiny Creatures is the story of the little animals among human and the dramatization of how they see the world in comparison to humans. These little creatures embark on a journey and certain adventures as the story plays along in a wonderful nature series. The series is expected to explore the hidden worlds and survival stories. The entire flick has been narrated by Mike Colter and it released on August 7.

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Teenage Bounty Hunters is the story of two teenage sisters who try to keep up with their work and school. However, their work is quite twisted as compared to the kids of their age. The two girls are students of the elite Southern High School, and also aggressive bounty hunters.

The teens have chosen their career and thus the flick promises a whole bunch of action and adventures as the two sisters to embark on several missions as the show progresses. Teenage Bounty Hunters releases on August 14 on Netflix.

