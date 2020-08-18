Gunjan Saxena's Colleague Sreevidya Rajan Reacts On Movie, Says 'makers Twisted The Facts'

Janhvi Kapoor’s new movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl recently released on the OTT platform Netflix. The movie has been facing a lot of backlash from a lot of people and netizens as they feel that the movie has shown the Armed Forces in a negative light. The movie is based on the life of retired Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena.

Recently, her coursemate Sreevidya Rajan took to her Facebook account and pointed out some of the twisted facts in the movie and Gunjan Saxena's time in Kargil. Here is what Gunjan Saxena’s colleague Sreevidya Rajan had to say about the movie.

Sreevidya Rajan on filmmakers twisting the facts and Gunjan Saxena in Kargil

Sreevidya Rajan said, “Being her coursemate and a good friend, I believe that the filmmakers have twisted the facts given by Gunjan for the sake of publicity”. She also gave some advice to Gunjan Saxena. Sreevidya Rajan said, “I only wish that since it is a biopic, Gunjan should have made sure to show the facts and portray IAF in a positive light before giving her approval to air the movie.”

She concluded by saying, “In defence services, there is no disparity between male or female. We are all officers in uniform.”

In her Facebook post, Sreevidya Rajan said, “In the movie, Gunjan Saxena was shown as the only lady pilot to fly in Kargil operations. This is factually incorrect. We were posted together to Udhampur and when the Kargil conflict started, I was the first woman pilot to be sent along with the male counterparts in the first detachment of our unit which was deployed at Srinagar. I flew missions in the conflict area even before Gunjan's arrival at Srinagar. After a few days of operation, Gunjan Saxena came to Srinagar with the next set of crew.”

She also pointed out to the climax of the movie and said, “The heroic acts of the protagonist portrayed in the climax never actually happened and may have been shown as part of cinematic licence.”

Here is a look at Sreevidya Rajan's Facebook post

Gunjan Saxena’s colleague Sreevidya Rajan on their time at IAF

In her post, Sreevidya Rajan mentioned that she was the only other lady officer posted at Udhampur with Gunjan Saxena. They both went on through several ups and downs in their journey. Sreevidya Rajan further added that she and Gunjan Saxena took their training together in AFA and HTS.

However, in the movie, it was shown that she was the only lady pilot posted at the unit. Talking about their journey at IAF, Sreevidya Rajan said that they were sceptical about their acceptance in the male-dominated niche area of flying. However, there were enough officers to support them.

