Hailee Steinfeld Spotted In Her Kate Bishop Avatar For Her Upcoming Series 'Hawkeye'

Hawkeye is an upcoming series produced by Marvel Studios that will follow the events of the movie Avengers: Endgame released in 2019. Actor Hailee Steinfeld, who will be playing Kate Bishop in the movie, was recently seen on the sets of the movie in her purple coloured costume. Actor Jeremy Renner, who will reprise his role in the movie as Clint Barton, was also spotted in Hailee Steinfeld’s photos taken on set.

Hailee Steinfeld’s photos from the sets of Hawkeye

As the shoots for Hawkeye begin in New York, Hailee Steinfeld’s photos from the sets have been floating on the internet. The photos also included Hailee’s co-actor Jeremy Renner. These photos made the fans excited as they depicted the first look of Kate Bishop in her avatar. She can be seen in a purple and black uniform with hair all wavy.

In Hailee Steinfeld’s photos, she can also be seen holding a bow and arrow in hand and cutely showing off her tongue to the ones taking her photograph. In two of the other photos, Jeremy Renner can also be seen walking alongside her during the ‘Hawkeye’ filming. He can be seen in an all-black look. Both the actors were spotted outside Times Square right outside the Disney store in New York during the shoots.

Also Read Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton And Four Others Join 'Hawkeye' Series; Know Character Details

Also Read Fortnite Season 5 Leaks And Character Details Of Condor And Maeve Marvel Is Finally Here

‘Hawkeye’ cast & characters

Apart from Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, other ‘Hawkeye’ cast and characters include Fra Fee as Kazi, Tony Dalton as Barton’s early mentor, Jack, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, Zahn McClarnon as Maya’s father, William, Vera Farmiga as Kate Bishop’s mother, Eleanor. The previous ‘Hawkeye’ cast & characters that will reprise their roles in the movie are Cade Woodward, Ava Russo and Ben Sakamoto. They will be in their respective roles of Clint Barton’s kids from the earlier MCU movies. The movie is being directed by Bert & Bertie and Rhys Thomas and is expected to release in late 2021 or early 2022.

Also read Jeremy Renner Spotted Having A Mini-Avengers Reunion On The Sets Of Hawkeye; See Pics

‘Hawkeye’ filming

‘Hawkeye’ filming began in November 2020 in Georgia at the Trilith Studios and moved to New York in December where they filmed quite a few scenes in Brooklyn and in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park, East Village, Midtown and Hell’s Kitchen.

Also Read Hailee Steinfeld All Set To To Play Superheroine Kate Bishop In Disney's 'Hawkeye' Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.