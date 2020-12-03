Fortnite Season 5 Leaks And Character Details Of Condor And Maeve Marvel Is Finally Here

Fortnite is a video game that comes under the genre of action battle royale game and is developed by Epic Games. It was released in the year 2017 and has since been available in three distinct game mode versions that work under the same general gameplay and game engine. Here is everything you need to know about Condor Marvel and Maeve Marvel which are now in this Season 5 of Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 5 Leaks

Here are all the leaks for Season 5 of Fortnite including the Fortnite map leaks:

Teleporting "Refined Rifts" from CH1 Weeping Woods were added back into the 15.00 files.

Forage-able Zero Point Crystals in the centre of the map

New Hunters will be added throughout the season by Agent Jonesy

New Music Packs: Bollywood OldSchool Season14Event StarPowerRemix2

Gemini Skin re-added

Encrypted set names: "CoffinDriver" "ReformBike"

Kyle STW skin

Find MPCs around the map and pay them to help you do different things. You can also buy items/weapons from them.

There will be lots of XP to gain this season including 15 sets of weekly challenges and 10 weeks of new mystery challenges.

New Intractable Mechanics (possibly related to MPCs): Beds Couches Washers/Dryers ATMs Cash Registers

More Battle Pass items will come during the season

Chest spawn rate hasn't changed

Potential new bosses

Boss

Cosmos Boss

Nightmare Boss

Ruckus Boss

SuperCosmos

Materials for Bud (the mushroom) got an update

There are 50 locker preset spots

New Fish Strings:

Eat this to bring on the holiday gifts

Eat this when you'd rather be somewhere else.

Balloons might return

Couches, ATMs, Cash Registers & Dryers can be sold for the Wad currency that lets you buy weapons from those new NPCs

Fortnite update 15.0

The Hunt is On The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds New hunters means new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honor in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars. Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out.

All-New Battle Pass Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next? The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop. Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?



