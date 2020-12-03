Hailee Steinfeld All Set To To Play Superheroine Kate Bishop In Disney's 'Hawkeye' Series

Hawkeye is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. The series stars Hailee Steinfeld as she all set to essay the role of Kate Bishop. Now according to several pictures and videos that are doing rounds on the internet, it seems like the actor has begun preparing to play her character in the series. Many publications have spotted Hailee Steinfeld shooting for the upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus Hawkeye. It has also been reported that she is essaying the role of Kate Bishop, however, there is no confirmation on the same.

In the posts shared online, the video shows Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Bishop walking down the stairs at a metro station with a dog in tow. Steinfeld is also seen holding a bow as she is preparing for one scene, indicating that she's going to put her quiver to good use as Hawkeye shows her the ropes.

Apart from the video, pictures of the actor from the sets have been shared online. In the picture, Hailee Steinfeld is seen striking a pose as she aims a shot from the bow and arrow. Jeremy Renner teased Kate Bishop’s presence in the show with a set of the photo on his Twitter handle. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a caption that read, “Ms Bishop… we need you”. Check out the posts below.

Os protagonistas Hailee Steinfeld como Kate Bishop e Lucky the pizza dog, ao lado do figurante Jeremy Renner como Clint no set de HAWKEYE.pic.twitter.com/MNWvxIfeHJ — Nação Marvel #NM50k (@NacaoMarvell) December 2, 2020

I'M SCREAMING HAILEE STEINFELD IS KATE BISHOP #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/dZ0rKoizjI — archive hailee steinfeld is kate bishop 🏹 (@archive_hailee) December 2, 2020

Earlier, Jeremy Renner posted a video on the social media site that hints that he is planning to portray Hawkeye again this time in a series. In it, he says he's "dusting off" his stunt bag and showing off his gear. The archery equipment can be seen in the background. Take a look at the video below.

It’s time to train after 3 year break... fluidity, speed, and PAIN is in my future #officiallybroken pic.twitter.com/HCP4xSbr3A — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) November 17, 2020

About the series

As the series is in early production, not much of its plot is revealed by the makers. It is being created by Jonathan Igl along with Bert & Bertie and Rhys Thomas as the directors of the show. The series is scheduled to arrive at Disney Plus at the end of 2021 or 2022 as part of Phase Four MCU. The filming is currently taking place in Atlanta George, with additional shooting in New York City.

