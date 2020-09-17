Rajeshwari Sachdev To Parth Samthaan: TV Celebs Who Have Been Tested Positive For COVID-19

Several Indian television shows and films have resumed their shoots as the country has entered into an unlocking phase. However, recently, many actors have been tested positive for COVID-19. Many of these celebs are taking to their Instagram handle to reveal to their fans about the same. Here’s taking a look at the number of television celebs who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sara Khan

Actor Sara Khan wrote a message on her official account, telling her fans that she was tested positive for Coronavirus. In the note, she reported that her test reports had arrived on August 10 and the results had been unfortunate. She also added that she has consulted the concerned authorities and doctors regarding the infection.

Shrenu Parikh

Television actor Shrenu Parikh took to social media to tell her fans that she had been tested positive for COVID-19. She spoke about how she was 'particularly about all the measures' but still got the disease. She also said she's in the hospital right now and is recovering. The actor, however, did not update fans whether or not her family members have been found positive or are being tested.

Parth Samthaan

On July 12, Parth took to social media to announce that he had been found positive for coronavirus. He told his fans about it and urged all those who were close to him to get tested. He also thanked the BMC for their support and asked everyone to be safe. After the COVID-19 test was positive, other Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 casts such as Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Karan Patel Shubhaavi Choksey and Aamna Sharif were also tested. Fortunately, their tests were all negative. They even took their social media pages to validate the same.

Sanjay Gagnani

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani, who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, went to Instagram on Sunday, September 13, 2020, to thank his well-wishers for their support. The actor went on to post a simple image of him, and he also wrote a heartfelt message to his fans and well-wishers.

Rajeshwari Sachdev

Actor Rajeshwari Sachdev was tested positive for Covid-19. On September 17, she took to Instagram and shared the news with her followers. Rajeshwari, who plays Kusum Kothari's role in Shaadi Mubarak's Star Plus show, posted a long note explaining that she was tested when she started showing a few symptoms. The actor also added that she has been isolating herself at home and said that she is doing everything under the doctor's supervision.

