Halle Berry To Play The Lead And Executive Produce Netflix's New Film 'The Mothership'

American actor Halle Berry is popularly known for her roles in the X-men series and her recent film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The actor has joined the cast of the Netflix original movie, The Mothership. Read on to know more about The Mothership on Netflix and Halle Berry's role in it.

Halle Berry to star in and executive produce The Mothership on Netflix

According to PTI, Halle Berry is currently awaiting the release of her directorial debut film Bruised which was recently picked by Netflix. The actor has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming sci-fi adventure film The Mothership. She will also be the executive producer of the film along with Danny Stillman. Halle will be playing the lead role in the film which is co-produced by Netflix and MRC Film along with producer Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones under banner Automatik.

The plot of Halle Berry's film will revolve around Sara Morse and her children. One year after her husband vanishes mysteriously from their farm, she finds out that there is an extraterrestrial object right below their house. The mother and her children head on a journey to find her husband and the truth behind his disappearance. The story is written and will be directed by Writer Matthew Charman who had won an Academy Award nomination for Bridge of Spies. The Mothership cast hasn't been revealed yet.

Halle Berry's movies

Halle made her debut with Jungle Fever in 1991 where she played the role of Vivian. Halle Berry's movies like X-Men: Days Of Future Past, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, X-Men, Cloud Atlas, Things We Lost In The Fire and Monster's Ball garnered her immense popularity over the years. The actor was last seen in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum playing Sophia.

The film featured Keanu Reeves in the lead role who approaches her for help. She will now be seen in her own directorial debut Bruised as Jackie Justice. She is currently filming an upcoming science fiction action film called Moonfall. She will be seen playing the lead role opposite Patrick Wilson.

