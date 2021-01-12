Halle Berry Speaks Up On Black Women Getting Ignored At Oscars; Calls It 'heartbreaking'

Halle Berry has joined the long list of celebrities who have raised their voice in the allegations against Academy Awards that they have not been awarding actors from the minority community. A number of people have been raising their voices in the United States against the Academy Awards about how their awards are biased against African American actors. Halle Berry has now spoken up about her personal thoughts on black actors having been ignored at Oscars. Have a look about what the veteran actor said about this sensitive yet long-standing issue.

Halle Berry feels “heartbroken”

Halle Berry had impressed everyone in her performance in the 2002 film Monster’s Ball. She went on to win the Oscar award for the ‘Best Actress’ and became the first female actor from the African American community to have won the prestigious award. However, no female actor from her racial community has won the award since, which has left the actor feeling sad.

In her recent interview in The Mirror on January 9, Halle Berry talked about how she believed after winning her Academy Award that many female actors of “colour”, especially “black women”, would soon follow suit and win the prestigious award just like she did.

She then went on to say that even after her win at the Oscars, female actors of her community has not won the award, even though she believes every year during the award season that one of them would eventually win. She then talked about feeling “heartbroken” to see that no African American female actor has yet won the award besides her. The actor further named a number of popular female actors who deserve to win the award, according to her. Some of these veteran actors are Jada Pinkett Smith, Angela Basset, Vivica Fox and other famous names as well.

Halle Berry had begun her career in modelling, before getting into films. She has had a long career in acting which has lasted for nearly three decades. The veteran actor has worked in a number of popular movies in her career. Some of these include Executive Decision, Die Another Day, Catwoman, Perfect Stranger and many more.

