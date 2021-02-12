Halle Berry Opens Up About Expensive Child Support; Calls It "extortion"

Halle Berry is often seen lending her voice on several socio-political issues on social media and on other public platforms as well. Her views and opinions are followed by several of her followers and she is also quite open about her personal life. She had recently got into an argument on Instagram in the comments section of a post that she had uploaded. In one of her replies, she has called expensive child support payments to be “extortion” – here is what led to this response.

Halle Berry calls expensive child support “extortion”

The actor is rather interactive on social media and often raises her voices for women’s rights. She recently posted a picture which says, “Women don’t owe you s**t”. While many of her fans and followers who supported her, there were also a number of netizens who took to the criticism of the post. One of the netizens criticised her by saying that she “can’t keep a man”. There were many such comments in which shots were taken at the veteran actor for this particular post. In response to these comments, Halle Berry wrote about expensive child support that “it takes strength every day to pay it”.

She also added to the comment by calling it “extortion”. The actor is a mother to two children aged 7 and 12, with her former partners Oliver Martinez and Gabriel Aubrey respectively. Berry was ordered in June 2014 to pay Aubrey a child support of $ 16,000 ever month, according to E!News. She further explained in her comments about how she has been paying child support for a decade and that if any man or a woman has to pay a child support more than the reasonable amount then that is “wrong”.

Halle Berry has been married three times in her lifetime, all of which ended up in a divorce. The actor has been a vocal activist about several issues along with working in a number of hit films. Some of her most popular films include Executive Decision, Catwoman, X-Men: The Last Stand, Dark Tide and many others.

