'Serious Men' Ending Explained: Does Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Character's Scam Work?

Netflix recently released the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Serious Men which has impressed both critics and audience alike. While the film plays out on a smaller canvas than Netflix's other releases, Serious Men successfully makes a commentary on the class system in a society. Read below to know what happens at the end of Serious Men -

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Also read: Re-imagining 'Serious Men' cast in Hollywood, can you see Leo DiCaprio play Ayyan Mani?

Serious Men ending explained

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the character of Ayyan Mani who works as a PA to a scientist. Ayyan has a young son named Adi who is discovered to be a child prodigy which results in him gaining fame and recognition from his locality and school. Being the father of Adi bring Nawazuddin's Ayyan some extra attention too. He attains a certain amount of influence by becoming a child genius' father which attracts a politician and his daughter towards him who wish Ayyan to pursue his locality to agree on the redevelopment of their area.

Also read: 'Serious Men' movie review: Netizens say 'Seriously need cinema of such level'

Image courtesy - 'Serious Men' poster - Netflix

The film convinces the audience through its simple screenplay that Adi is indeed a genius. However, it is revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character is running a scam at the expense of his son, who has a hearing disability. Ayyan uses a Bluetooth hearing aid and prompts him answers and things to say on-stage which makes people believe that Adi is a genius with hearing impairment. Ayyan's only wish by doing the scam is the goal to uplift his family from their current circumstances and give them a comfortable life. But, the scam does not run much longer as the politician and Ayyan's employer scientist come to know the truth as the story progresses.

Also read: 'Serious Men' movie review: A witty eye-opener you 'serious'-ly need to watch

While the politician advises him to continue his scam and prompt Adi to speak in his favour, the scientist advises him to leave the locality and disappear. Towards the end of the film, Ayyan instructs Adi to go on stage and speak whatever he wishes to. Adi heads to the stage and admits that he is not a genius, but the people present there, who are already in awe of the child genius do not take his words seriously and think that the kid is being humble.

A closing shot of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character smiling with tears can be then seen. The scam-runner successfully fools everyone even after his kid comes forward and tells the truth. He receives the money he was supposed to for working for the politician and relocated with his family in a village. The film ends with Adi asking his father what he plans to do with the money the politician's daughter has given him.

Also read: Latest Netflix releases that premiered this week, from 'Serious Men' & Carmen Sandiego

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.