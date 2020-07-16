Han Hyo Joo, Seung Gi To Be Seen On-screen Together After 11 Years In 'Hometown Flex'

Actors Han Hyo Joo And Lee Seung Gi will be seen on the same screen again after a gap of 11 years. The two were seen as an on-screen couple in the drama Shining Inheritance. The former screen pair will interact once again in the reality-variety show Hometown Flex. The variety show-Hometown Flex is pre-recorded in the remote towns of South Korea.

Han Hyo Joo And Lee Seung Gi to Reunite?

Han Hyo Joo will make a guest appearance on the show hosted by Lee Seung Gi and Cha Tae Hyun. The show’s concept is visiting the hometowns of popular celebrities. He/she will pick a place which will be explored by the hosts and production directors. Head PD Yoo Ho Jin claims that the show is a never seen before concept which will introduce fans to the household and culture that the said celeb was raised in. There are chances that Han Hyo Joo might take the fans through her native town. The show also has interesting tasks such as exploration of local Eumsig (food items)and more.

Coming back to Han Hyo Joo and Lee Seung Gi, it will be a first that the two will be seen on any kind of program after Shining Inheritance. They were seen in the fun rom-com as the lead pair. In the drama, the two started out as frenemies later turning into the love interest of each other.

A glimpse into Shining Inheritance-

Watch Hometown Flex videos-

Hometown Flex makers announced in a precap on July 16 KST that the Cheongju episode will have actress Han Hyo Joo in a guest appearance. The actress was originally born in Cheongju which is in North Chungcheong Province. The makers have not confirmed but fans are speculating that she might show her home and pick a special task for everyone to participate as per the show’s concept.

Variety show Hometown Flex which is a literal translation of the actual title airs on TVN. The show is a weekly program broadcasted at 10.50 pm as per the Korean Standard Time. The show is a brand new venture of PD Yoo Ho-Jin, who as per Korean media reports is one of the most successful production head in the Korean industry.

