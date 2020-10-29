Hannibal Buress Leaving The Eric Andre Show? Find Out What Andre Has To Say

The Eric Andre Show is one of the longest-running successful comedy shows in America. Helmed by popular comedian Eric Andre, the show has been co-hosted by his fellow comedian Hannibal Buress for almost a decade now. The pair has delivered a power-packed and entraining show over the course of five seasons. However, recent news surfaced claiming that Hannibal Buress has left the show. Read on to find out more.

Hannibal Buress leaving The Eric Andre Show

On October 25, the 37-year-old talk show host, Eric Andre tweeted: "Ladies and gentlemen, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that the yin to my yang, the wickedly funny @hannibalburess ends his reign as co-host tomorrow night at midnight @adultswim. Love you HB. It's been an amazing decade with you.”

Ladies and gentlemen, it is with a heavy heart that i announce that the yin to my yang, the wickedly funny @hannibalburess ends his reign as co-host tomorrow night at midnight @adultswim. Love you HB. It's been an amazing decade with you. — Eric Andre (@ericandre) October 24, 2020

Fans swarmed the actor's Twitter handle and many expressed their sadness and shock about the news. Hannibal Buress' exit was addressed in The Eric Andre Show Season 5, Episode 2, which was aired on October 26. The episode’s synopsis reads, “Hannibal Quits," and has the synopsis: "After only one and a half episodes, Hannibal quits the show and is poorly cloned into a giant mutant version of himself named Blannibal.”

This was one of my favorite moments between y’all 😂gonna miss him🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/f6vnAT3Eu9 — Savia🎨 (@saviaivas) October 24, 2020

Why did Hannibal Buress leave The Eric Andre Show?

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Andre mentioned his co-host's departure. The talk show host and comedian mentioned how Buress stated that he was feeling as that he had been doing the show for way too long. Andre mentioned that Buress still wants to collaborate with Andre, but also wishes to move on to other projects. Andre stated that he had felt heartbroken at the news. In another interview on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Andre stated that the 37-year-old Hannibal Buress had achieved a lot of success and had evolved a lot over the course of eight years that the duo had collaborated for the show.

Andre stated that Buress had mentioned that he was turning 40 and felt uncomfortable doing some of the silly stunts on the show. Hannibal Buress is yet to comment on his exit from The Eric Andre Show. Although the comedian is leaving The Eric Andre Show, the comedian will not have a shortage of great projects to work on, given his many talents.

The Eric Andre Show: Season 5

The actor, comedian and television host, Eric Andre has also played Mike on the FXX series Man Seeking Woman (2015–2017) and voiced Azizi in the live-action remake of The Lion King (2019). The Eric Andre Show Season 5 started airing on Adult Swim on October 26. The upcoming episodes of the show, episode 3 and 4 will be airing on November 2.

Image Source: Hannibal Buress (Instagram)

