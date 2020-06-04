Youtube Sensation Harsh Beniwal Loses 11 Kilos In A Matter Of Days; See Before & After Pic

YouTuber Harsh Beniwal recently uploaded the video 'A Day With Cringe TikToker' which garnered over 21 million views and over 3 million likes on YouTube. Harsh Beniwal has over 9 million subscribers on YouTube and often posts comedy skits surrounding topical subjects. It is revealed that the YouTube star and actor Harsh Beniwal has been keeping himself busy working out and following a strict fitness regimen which has allowed him to lose 11 kgs in a matter of days.

Harsh Beniwal sheds 11 kgs

As per reports, Harsh Beniwal owes his transformation to Suman Pahuja who is a renowned dietician. Suman helped Harsh Beniwal and advised him on the importance of following a diet regime and a good workout routine to achieve the desired physique. The YouTube star also sent out a statement to the public discussing his weight loss journey. Check it out below -

"I was thinking of shedding those extra kilos since a long time, but as one says when the time is right everything falls into place properly. I would like to thank my dietician Suman Pahuja who helped me and gave me a proper guidance in losing weight and now since the results are so visible, it just motivates you to work harder.”

Previously, Harsh Beniwal had revealed that he gained all the weight for the ALTBalaji and Zee5 series Who's Your Daddy? The YouTuber-actor had revealed while speaking to a leading news portal that it does look easy to gain weight, but it is actually really difficult. Harsh Beniwal had revealed that he ate only junk food and sweets during the weight gaining period. After one point, the actor started to find eating junk food all the time boring as he also had to eat it in great quantities.

During the interview for his series Who's Your Daddy? Harsh Beniwal had expressed that he chose to gain weight for the series in order to entertain his fans and audience members as it has always been his top priority. He dedicated his efforts to the show fpor his fans. Now, that Harsh Beniwal has lost all the weight, it is unlikely that he will gain it all back again for season 2 of Who's Your Daddy?

