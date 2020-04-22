'Hasmukh' Cast Broken Down With Details On Their Filmography And Other Famous Works

Hasmukh is a Netflix original series which released on April 17, 2020. The show talks about a man and his journey towards becoming a successful standup comedian. The comedy thriller has been directed by Nikhil Gonsalves, who has also contributed to the script of the series. The 10-episode series is being loved by the audience for its storyline and execution. Have a look at the talented cast that carries the film well.

Hasmukh cast with details

Vir Das

Vir Das plays the role of Hasmukh who is the central character in the storyline. He dons the look of a mostly rural India based man who moves to Mumbai later in the series. Vir Das is a famous comedian who is loved for his sense of humour and comic timing. He has also worked in various Bollywood films like Go Goa Gone and Delhi Belly.

Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey is a Bollywood actor who will be playing the role of a faithful friend in the series. He will be the one to travel to Mumbai with Hasmukh and deal with all the obstacles with him. Ranvir Shorey is a much-celebrated actor whose work in films like Khosla Ka Ghosla and Mithya have been appreciated.

Amrita Bagchi

Amrita Bagchi will be seen playing the role of Promila in the Netflix original series Hasmukh. Amrita Bagchi is a critically acclaimed actor who is also a singer. She has worked in films like The Music Teacher, Phobia, and Dust. She was also seen in the Bollywood film, Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Suhail Nayyar

Suhail Nayyar will be seen playing the role of Krishna Kumar who will also be known by the name KK. A glimpse of his character can also be seen in the trailer of Hasmukh. Suhail Nayyar is known for his work in films like Hotel Mumbai and Commando 2. His performance in the film Udta Punjab as Gabru’s friend was loved by the audience.

Inaamulhaq

In Hasmukh, Inaamulhaq will be seen playing the role of Daroga. Inaamulhaq is a Bollywood actor who has received a lot of appreciation from critics and fans alike. His performance in films like Airlift and Filmistaan was liked by people all around the country. Some of his best Bollywood works include Jolly LLB 2 and Nakkash.

Deeksha Sonalkar

Deeksha Sonalkar will be seen playing the role of Rhea Mehra in the series Hasmukh. She is known for her work in the television industry. Her most famous appearance has been in the Indian television serial, Bani- Ishq Da Kalma.

