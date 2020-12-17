HBO Max To Be Launched On Roku After WarnerMedia Comes To Agreement With Device Maker

According to a report by Chicago Tribune, Roku and WarnerMedia have come to an agreement for the distribution of the HBO Max on the Roku platform. This Roku HBO Max deal comes almost after 7 months of launching the streaming service. Roku and HBO Max were haggling over the terms of the distribution deal for quite some time now. The HBO Max will be on Roku from December 17, 2020. For all the people who are curious about the Roku HBO max app and Roku HBO Max deal, here is everything you need to know about it.

Roku HBO Max deal

The absence of HBO Max on Roku was creating a huge impact on the streaming service. The report mentioned that Roku had 46 million active user accounts at the end of September. This new Roku HBO Max deal has given the streaming service coverage on almost all major OTT platforms. The report added that WarnerMedia were looking to nail a pact with Roku as the last major distribution platform. This comes ahead of the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max and in theatres on December 25, 2020. As previously announced, all the movies in Warner Bros. 2021 lineup will be made available on HBO Max in the US concurrently with its theatrical release. They will be available to stream exclusively for a month.

Roku HBO Max app

After the Roku HBO Max deal the users who have subscribed to HBO through Roku will have the Roku HBO Max app automatically updated on their devices. The app will update and become the HBO Max app. The users will be able to login to this Roku HBO Max by using their existing HBO credentials. This suggests that Roku will no longer be selling HBO as a channel subscription in the Roku Channel Store.

Scott Rosenberg, SVP of Roku’s platform business in a statement added said that they are thrilled to partner with HBO Max in bringing their incredible variety of content to Roku. The report added that HBO Max has a regular subscription price of $14.99 per month. It consists of 10,000 hours of curated premium content with shows and movies from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Turner Classic Movies.

