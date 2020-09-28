Real Housewives Of Potomac's Latest Episode: Monique Drags Candiace Across The Table

The latest episode of Real Housewives of Potomac begins with a verbal fight between Candiace and Monique. Amid that, Monique grabs Candiace’s hair and moves her across the table, and everyone rushes towards the duo to stop this act. For a few seconds, nobody can stop Monique with their warnings and continuous screams. Moreover, she has kept a tight hold over Candiace’s hair. However, later on, she releases her and talks to James, the producer.

Real Housewives of Potomac's latest episode

As Candiace tries to get back to normal, Monique asks James if that was wine on her face. Additionally, she looks calm as if nothing had happened a while before. There was Wine on Monique’s face when Candiace threw it over to defend herself. Monique’s lip has a bloodstain from the previous fight.

While Karen goes to the stairwell door for Monique, she cannot enter as James is holding it. Meanwhile, Candiace resorts to verbal abuses and Monique tries rushing out of the door. But James manages to stop her from going back. Later on, Monique leaves and witnesses Candiace, who prepares to get in the car. She starts running towards the latter, and everybody notices. The two producers stop her from running and tell that Candiace has already left.

On the other hand, as Monique gets in the barn, Karen believes and shares her thoughts that both of them were responsible for the fight. Ashley turns to support Monique, who looks confident about her act. Moreover, the latter goes on to tell everyone that she is fine, and does not need reassurance. Candiace and Monique call their respective husbands and both of them share the same name, Chris. While Candiace’s Chris feels bad for his wife, Monique’s Chris cannot believe in the way she handled the situation.

Meanwhile, Michael’s acts came out on social media, and Ashley asks him to promise that nothing like that will happen again. She also brings up the idea of getting a post-nuptial agreement for the same. On the other side, Karen and Ray are also struggling in their relationship. While she wants him to join her for therapy, he is not willing to get help.

Gizelle, on the other hand, wants to continue her relationship with her ex-husband, who has cheated on her numerous times. But her kids are disinterested in their parents reviving their love. But the producers try to make her see the situation throughout the episode.

