Henry Cavill Builds A PC At Home And Netizens Can't Stop Drooling Over The Video

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill has built a computer all by himself and has posted the video on IGTV. The actor could be seen wearing a tank top and the internet loved his video. In the 5-minute-long video, Henry is seen showing off his technical skills as he singlehandedly built his own computer from scratch. Fans found it somewhat fascinating that the 37-year-old actor built the PC wearing a tank top and thus flaunting his well-sculpted physique. Henry Cavill could be seen in a fully grown beard reading the instruction manuals and also assembling the parts of the computer carefully.

Henry Cavill built a PCwearing a tank top while at home

Henry Cavill is undoubtedly one of the biggest heartthrobs. The actor has impressed fans with his acting abilities in his films and has also been quite impressive with his social media presence. Thus the actor recently took it upon himself to build a gaming computer presumably to pass his time during the pandemic. Henry Cavill is known to be a huge gaming fan and has also worked in The Witcher series on Netflix. Henry captioned the post as “all the parts” as a thumbnail of the computer's various parts can be seen. Further on Cavill goes on to write that the material which will be seen in the video isn’t for everyone. He also jovially advised viewers that certain parts of the computer will be seen in the video which haven't been seen before.

He then used the hashtag all night long, thus signifying that it took him over a day to fully build the computer from start to finish. As the video starts, Henry Cavill can be seen unboxing and assembling various parts of the PC. He is also seen reading the instruction manual as he goes through the process in a step by step fashion. He also adds certain comments in the video which work as a great comic relief. As the video progresses, Henry can be seen wearing a head-mounted camera, in order to show things from his perspective. As the video plays along, Henry can be seen delighted to complete certain tasks while building the PC. He can also be seen getting confused from time to time and then getting back to work immediately. The video also contains a few time-lapse sequences to show the work he has been doing. Fans loved the video and even left several praiseworthy comments for Henry Cavill.

the fact that henry cavill can do literally anything random like building a pc and it’ll still be the hottest thing ever is just so powerful pic.twitter.com/VgFKPQlskp — a (@cavillsass) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill embodies the new ideal of working out 2 hours a day and sitting on the computer for the other 16 — Serial Experiments Ghislaine (@Rrhododendron) July 16, 2020

Henry Cavill builds a PC!



That peel though 10/10... pic.twitter.com/OWMBezEogE — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) July 16, 2020

