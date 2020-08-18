'Lucifer' Quiz: Can You Identify These Twists And Revelations Of The 'fantasy-drama'?

Lucifer has become one of the most popular shows in the world, thanks to Tom Ellis' outstanding portrayal of Lucifer Morningstar. Based on DC Comics, the show has now become a Netflix Original after FOX ordered its cancellation when the third season came to an end.

The series revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil. He abandons Hell for Los Angeles and runs his own nightclub. He meets Chloe Decker, a homicide detective, and begins solving crimes with her. Ahead of the release of Lucifer season 5, here is a quiz based on the Lucifer seasons till now.

1. What is the name of the singer that dies in the first episode of Lucifer?

Mary Jane

Tallulah

Crystal

Delilah

2. What is Maze’s job in season 2?

Bounty Hunter

Dominatrix

Bartender at Lux

Lucifer’s bodyguard

3. How did Lucifer meet Detective Chloe Decker?

Chloe was the investigating detective in the murder of Lucifer’s friend where he was a witness.

There was a robbery at Lux and Chloe was appointed for the investigation

Lucifer bought her a drink at Lux and they spend a good time together.

She tracked him down and asked for a favour

4. While they can’t be harmed by human weapons, angels are not completely invincible, what can hurt an angel?

Fistfights with other angels

Fistfights with demons

Demonic weapons forged in Hell

All of the above

5. How was Charlotte killed?

Shot with a flare gun

Stabbed with a screwdriver

Poisoned with bleach

Ran over by Zamboni

6. Which angelic sibling took their mother down to hell?

Amenadiel

Azrael

Lucifer

Uriel

7. Why does Lucifer return to hell in season 4?

Chloe confesses her feelings to him

He knowns demons will defy him and keep coming back

He kills Chloe

Chloe dies

8. How does Chloe save lux?

She bribes a judge

She convinces the real estate developed to drop the sale

She had it declared a historical landmark

She didn’t, it’s still going to be demolished

9. What is the name of the officer who ended up in a coma after shooting?

Joe

Malcolm

Dan

John

10. In which season of Lucifer, Chloe sees the devil-face of Lucifer?

Season 1

Season 2

Season 3

Season 4

Lucifer quiz: answers

In season 1, episode ‘Pilot’ , Before Delilah leaves the club a car rounds the corner and bullets are sprayed at Lucifer and Delilah. Delilah takes the brunt of the attack and lies dead on the pavement.

Season 2 shows Maze struggling to find her calling on Earth. She goes through a series of disastrous job interviews before finding her passion as a bounty hunter. Or, as she puts it, "hunting humans is a job! Who knew?"

Lucifer was a witness to the shooting that killed his friend Delilah. His concern that the LAPD wouldn't handle the case correctly led to him injecting himself into the investigation and eventually becoming partners with Chloe.

Fistfights between Luci, Amenadiel, and Uriel have proved that angels are able to make each other bleed. Amenadiel was almost killed when a human unknowingly stabbed him with Maze's demonic knife. And while she was not able to cause lasting damage, Maze was able to hold her in a fistfight with Uriel and even drew a bit of blood.

In season 3, Charlotte was stabbed in the back of the neck with a screwdriver, before having her corpse become a vessel for the Goddess of Creation. Charlotte/Goddess is played by Tricia Helfer, who played Caprica on Battlestar Galactica and Carla on Burn Notice.

Amenadiel confesses to Lucifer that he's afraid to meet their mother on Earth, as he's afraid she'll still be mad that he followed "Dad's" orders to drag their mother to Hell. A favourite fan theory also stated that he was afraid to see their mother because she would realise his fall from grace.

Lucifer is known to the fact that demons will return and therefore he decides to go to hell and be the king of hell.

She had it declared a historical landmark. Chloe revealed to a despondent Lucifer that, thanks to the tales he had shared of Rita Hayworth and Prohibition Era tunnels, Lux qualified for historical preservation, and thus wouldn’t be bulldozed in favour of a Cinnabun.

Malcolm ends up in a coma after Palmetto shooting.

Chloe found out about Lucifer's devil face in the season three finale. In the episode, Lucifer finally killed Cain (Tom Welling) after a long battle, which led Chloe to see his true identity.

