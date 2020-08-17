'Lucifer' Maker Reveals Reason Behind Dropping Potential Spoiler In Season 5 Trailer

After a long wait, the makers behind Netflix’s Lucifer have finally released the trailer of the fifth season. The trailer gave a major spoiler by giving fans a look at Lucifer’s twin brother. In a recent interview with TVLine, Lucifer’s showrunner Joe Henderson shared why the makers decided to give this spoiler. He mentioned that the makers of Lucifer went back and forth regarding dropping the spoiler in the trailer. Joe added that they chose to give that big spoiler away as there is so much more to the upcoming season of Lucifer.

Joe Henderson talks about Lucifer season 5

Talking about Lucifer season 5, Joe Henderson mentioned that in addition to the latest Biblical adventures, fans still have plenty of murder cases, family drama and even some ‘Deckerstar’ developments to look forward to. Joe Henderson also talked about the new characters of Lucifer and said that the introduction of Dennis Haysbert as Lucifer’s father God and an extra special noir-inspired episode could make season five the biggest and best yet. The showrunner also revealed that the reason behind the early spoiler was based on Netflix’s model of releasing all eight episodes at once.

He mentioned that the makers wanted fans ‘buzzing’ and ‘speculating’ together before the season drops. He added that the makers wanted to give fans a shared experience of reacting to the big spoiler given in the trailer. Joe mentioned that it felt like a cool thing for all the fans to experience together.

Furthermore, Joe said that the maker’s strategy worked as Lucifer’s Twitter account has been flooded with new as well as old fans interacting online to hype the fifth season. He added that once fans see the new episodes of Lucifer season 5, they’ll understand that while it seems like the makers have spoiled a lot, they have however not spoiled much at all. Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 will be released on August 21 on Netflix.

The Lucifer Season 5 trailer was dropped on July 13, 2020. It seems like the new season continues right from where season 4 ended. LAPD detective Chloe Decker is missing Lucifer and trying to fill the void by working and partying with Mazikeen. But everything changes when Michael shows up in LA and pretends to be Lucifer. It will be interesting to see how the season progresses when Lucifer finally meets Michael in LA and not in hell. Watch the trailer of Lucifer Season 5 here.

